SportsFootball

Dolphins place receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve after hit to the head vs. Texans

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose (88) is brought down...

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Grant DuBose (88) is brought down by Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (21) on a play that left DuBose injured, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Houston. Credit: AP/Eric Christian Smith

By The Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins placed Grant DuBose on injured reserve Tuesday after the receiver suffered a helmet-to-helmet hit against the Houston Texans on Sunday that left him hospitalized.

DuBose remained in the hospital on Monday, but had movement in all extremities after a collision with safety Calen Bullock while trying to make a catch in the third quarter.

DuBose was motionless while being tended to by emergency medical personnel on the field for at least 10 minutes. His jersey was cut off him and a neck brace was put on him. He was eventually put on a spine board where his arms and legs were strapped down and later hospitalized in stable condition.

DuBose, who was a seventh-round pick by Green Bay in 2023, signed with the Dolphins in August but was placed on injured reserve in September because of a shoulder injury. He had been activated ahead of Sunday's game.

Also Tuesday, the Dolphins signed long snapper Jake McQuaide off their practice squad and signed receiver Isaiah McKenzie and quarterback Skylar Thompson to the practice squad. Thompson, who started three games in three seasons for Miami, was cut last week.

More football news

Best: Rodgers Netflix documentary hits different at 4-103m read
NFL suspends Raiders DE Janarius Robinson 3 games for violating substance-abuse policy
Browns starting QB Thompson-Robinson against Bengals over turnover-prone Winston, AP source says1m read
Dolphins place receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve after hit to the head vs. Texans
Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 162m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME