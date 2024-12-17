SportsFootball

Browns starting QB Thompson-Robinson against Bengals over turnover-prone Winston, AP source says

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) passes against the Kansas...

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday in Cincinnati with the switch coming after Jameis Winston threw three more interceptions, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Winston, who took over Cleveland's starting job in October when Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury, was benched after throwing his third pick — and eighth in three games — in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thompson-Robinson finished the game and will now face the Bengals (6-8), said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not commented.

The Browns (3-11) are off Tuesday.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said he and his staff were working through their plans at QB, but his lack of commitment toward Winston was a strong sign he would make the change to Thompson-Robinson.

White Winston did get Cleveland's offense going, he went 2-5 and threw 12 interceptions. He passed for 497 yards two weeks ago against Denver, but threw a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

A fifth-round pick in 2023 from UCLA, Thompson-Robinson went 1-2 in three starts as a rookie last season. In two years, he's completed 75 of 146 passes (51.4%) for 540 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown seven interceptions.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) works in the pocket...

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) works in the pocket against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/David Richard

He’s expected to start the final three games, giving the organization a better evaluation with the position unsettled for 2025.

The Browns have high hopes for the 25-year-old and will use the next three games to assess Thompson-Robinson's development and see whether he can be in the mix to be their starter in 2025.

More football news

The Denver Broncos are on the cusp of their first playoff berth since Super Bowl 50 triumph in 20162m read
Lions have been hit hardest by rash of injuries, though NFL says overall amount has decreased3m read
Vikings delivered a dominant defensive performance that simply wore down the Bears3m read
Best: Rodgers Netflix documentary hits different at 4-103m read
Pierce's future with Raiders remains uncertain, but there are reasons to bring him back3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME