Doug Martin, Buccaneers RB, suspended, entering drug treatment facility

Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the...

Doug Martin #22 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the first quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on Dec. 11, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins

By The Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancing substances and said Wednesday he’s entering a treatment facility rather than appeal the ban.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection who was the league’s second-leading rusher in 2015 will miss Sunday’s regular-season finale against Carolina.

He also sat out last week’s 31-24 loss at New Orleans after being declared inactive against the Saints.

Martin said in a statement that he learned of the suspension last week and that his “initial instinct” was to “appeal the suspension and finish the season with my teammates.”

The fifth-year pro said he decided to enter a treatment facility “and receive the help I truly need” after discussing the matter with people close to him, including Bucs coach Dirk Koetter.

Martin rushed for 1,402 yards and eight touchdowns in 2015. He signed a five-year, $37.75 million contract in the offseason.

