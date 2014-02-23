Dri Archer runs a 4.26 in the 40

Kent State running back Dri Archer put in the fastest 40 time so far at the Combine, reeling off a blazing 4.26 seconds in his first attempt. It was close to breaking Titans running back Chris Johnson’s 4.24 clocking, the fastest in Combine history (2008).

Archer was easily the fastest running back in the 40. The next best time was 4.41 by Georgia Southern’s Jerick McKinnon, who also had the most bench presses (32) among all running backs.

Henry Josey of Missouri wasa next in the 40 with a 4.43 clocking. Lache Seastrunk of Baylor, who was expected to be one of the fastest running backs at the Combine, ran a relatively slow 4.51.