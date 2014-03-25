Dunks worth two in hoops, loss of yards in NFL

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you want to see a slam dunk, from now on you’ll have to stick to watching basketball.

Dean Blandino, the NFL's vice president of officiating, told the "Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday that dunking on the crossbar after a touchdown will now draw a penalty.

In recent years, the cross-bar shaking dunks of players such as Jimmy Graham, Tony Gonzlaez and even Jason Pierre-Paul have become the go-to celebration for those with enough ups to throw it down. Now, the dunk is going the way of the two-handed set shot.

Interestingly, the decision has nothing to do with any new rules that have been discussed or amended here at the NFL’s annual meetings. The rule against using the football as a prop in celebrations has been on the books for several years. It’s just now going to be enforced on dunking.

