Eagles' run at the Super Bowl depends on if QB Jalen Hurts has recovered from a concussion

PHILADELPHIA — The most optimistic sign yet that Jalen Hurts could play for the Philadelphia Eagles in their playoff opener came not from an injury update or a practice report, but rather a social media post.

“Playoffs start NOW,” the Eagles wrote on the post to announce their game time Sunday against Green Bay.

Smack in the middle of the photo is Hurts, with an Eagles skull cap and eye black and the look of a quarterback ready to make a run at a Super Bowl.

Reading too much into his status? Perhaps. But the Eagles have said nothing about Hurts' health since he suffered a concussion and left a Dec. 22 game early against Washington. He missed the final two games — where backups Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee led the Eagles to two wins — and coach Nick Sirianni has said only that Hurts remained in the NFL concussion protocol.

There are five phases in the protocol until clearance and the Eagles (14-3) have not said where Hurts was in the process. Sirianni did say that Hurts attended Saturday's walkthrough a day ahead of the Eagles' win over the New York Giants.

Is Hurts still suffering from the lingering effects of the concussion?

Or, with little reason to play him in the finale, has Hurts remained sidelined more for competitive reasons headed into a home playoff game against the Packers (11-6)?

Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles pose dressed as eagles before an NFL football game between the Eagles and the New York Giants on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Chris Szagola

The Eagles are not required to list an injury report until after their next practice, which should come Wednesday.

Hurts was 20 of 34 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and led the Eagles to a 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the season opener. Saquon Barkley scored three touchdowns and A.J. Brown caught five passes for 119 yards, including a 67-yard touchdown in a win that set the tone for arguably the best regular season in franchise history.

Sirianni became just the second head coach in NFL history to win 14-plus games twice in their first four years, joining former 49ers coach George Seifert (1989, ’90, ’92).

“We always talk about doing special things, and you have special things to do during the regular season and then the postseason," Sirianni said. “Winning the division, tying a franchise record, that’s cool.”

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) is tackled by New York Giants cornerback Divaad Wilson (39) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

What's really cool? Winning the Super Bowl.

The oddsmakers must believe Hurts is close to a return: Philadelphia is a 4 1/2-point favorite to beat the Packers and has 7-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

What’s working

Just about everything — as long as Hurts is healthy. Sirianni's decision to rest his core starters was the wise one and the early clinch of the division title and the No. 2 seed essentially created a bye week for the Eagles. Barkley will get his best professional opportunity yet to shine in the playoffs and win a Super Bowl.

What needs help

The Eagles matched a franchise record with 14 wins, so the weaknesses entering the postseason aren't as obvious as, say, the Rams. Special teams play — specifically kickoffs and field goals — have been more of a concern than expected this season. The Packers could catch the Eagles on their heels with a fast start. The knock on the Eagles has been their first-half offense, because they failed to score in the first quarter in the first seven games of the season and 10 times overall.

Stock up

McKee. The No. 3 QB just may be the postseason backup for the Eagles. McKee impressed enough over the final two games that he certainly worked his way into the conversation about whether he should get the call if Hurts can't play. McKee also could be the backup QB next season or possibly used as a trade bait to a team in need of a young prospect with a strong, accurate arm.

Stock down

Jake Elliott is no longer known as “Jake the Make” in Philly after a down year that included another miss against the Giants. Elliott hooked a 39-yarder on a windy day against the Giants but did make two others. He's only 28 of 36 overall this season and has missed 6 of 7 from 50-plus yards — the kind of long distances so many playoff games come down to in the end.

Injuries

Outside of Hurts, the Eagles are a relatively healthy team. They got a huge lift Sunday when starting tight end Dallas Goedert returned from a four-game absence because of a knee injury and had four catches for 55 yards.

Key stat

300 — The Eagles awarded the game ball to Jeffrey Lurie for celebrating 300 wins as owner since he bought the team ahead of the 1994 season. The Eagles (300-231-3) are one of five NFL franchises with 300-plus victories since 1994 (including playoffs), joining New England (357-192), Green Bay (339-202-2), Pittsburgh (332-202-3) and Kansas City (308-220).

Next steps

Hope Hurts is healthy and get ready for a postseason showdown with Green Bay.