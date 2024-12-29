Eagles QB Kenny Pickett forced out against Cowboys with injured ribs

SportsFootball

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett injured his ribs in a fill-in start for Jalen Hurts and was forced out of the game in the third quarter Sunday against Dallas.

Hurts was sidelined by the lingering effects of a concussion suffered last week in Washington which opened the door for Pickett to start for the first time this season.

Pickett threw for 143 yards and ran and threw for a score to give the Eagles a 24-7 lead until he suffered two hard hits on a scoring drive in the third quarter.

Pickett, acquired from Pittsburgh in the offseason, already played with extra protection under his jersey after he suffered a rib injury when he was pressed into service against the Commanders.

Osa Odighizuwa was flagged for roughing the passer on a late hit and Pickett was then forced to the locker room on another shot to his ribs on a touchdown pass that was overturned on review.

Tanner McKee, a career third-stringer, entered the game and the Eagles finished the drive with a field goal.

