Eagles' Jalen Hurts says he's playing with broken finger on non-throwing hand

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts greets Pittsburgh Steelers head coach...

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts greets Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Derik Hamilton

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said he played through a broken finger on his non-throwing hand in Sunday's 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Hurts finished with 290 yards passing and two touchdowns, and he also ran for a score.

“It's broken, and it did impact my play,” Hurts said.

Hurts appeared to suffer the injury last week against Carolina. He was listed on the injury report this past week with a finger issue on his left hand.

Hurts had come under criticism of late for a string of subpar performances — he failed to top 200 yards passing in any of the previous three games — but deftly led the Eagles to a franchise-record 10th straight win.

“I’ve known it’s been at the state it’s at all week, and I don’t really want to put too much more into it,” Hurts said. “I can say I don’t think it got any worse today. If it’s shattered, it’s shattered. It is what it is.”

