Lamar Jackson takes on Philadelphia's top-ranked defense when the Ravens host the Eagles

Philadelphia (9-2) at Baltimore (8-4)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS

BetMGM NFL Odds: Ravens by 3.

Against the spread: Eagles 7-4; Ravens 6-5-1.

Series record: Baltimore leads 3-2-1.

Last meeting: Ravens beat Eagles 30-28 at Philadelphia on Oct. 18, 2020.

Last week: Eagles beat Rams 37-20; Ravens beat Chargers 30-23.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, left, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the second half of an NFL football game in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Eagles offense: overall (3), rush (1), pass (25), scoring (7)

Eagles defense: overall (1), rush (7), pass (3), scoring (6)

Ravens offense: overall (1), rush (2), pass (3), scoring (2)

Ravens defense: overall (24), rush (2), pass (31), scoring (10)

Turnover differential: Eagles plus-3; Ravens plus-2.

Eagles player

to watch

RB Saquon Barkley. Barkley has not only turned the Eagles into legitimate Super Bowl contenders, his numbers could make him the first non-QB to win MVP since Minnesota’s Adrian Peterson in 2012. He had a career-high 255 yards on 26 carries and two rushing TDs against the Rams. It was the ninth-best single-game rushing performance in NFL history. Barkley has only played against Baltimore once, and finished with 83 yards rushing and a touchdown in October 2022.

Ravens player to watch

RB Derrick Henry. Not to be outdone, Henry is close behind Barkley in the race for the NFL rushing title, trailing 1,392 yards to 1,325. His 15 total TDs lead the league. This is the first meeting between players with at least 1,300 yards rushing since Week 16 of 2012, when Peterson's Minnesota team faced Houston and Arian Foster.

Key matchup

Baltimore's Lamar Jackson vs. Philadelphia's top-ranked defense. Jackson has been particularly good with ball security this season. He's thrown only three interceptions. The Eagles lead the league with 46 points off turnovers since Week 8.

Key injuries

Eagles: Philadelphia lost the heart of the team when DE Brandon Graham announced after last week's game that he was out for the season with a torn triceps. He said previously this would be his final season. Graham has 3 1/2 sacks this season, his 15th with the Eagles. ... The Eagles should know closer to game day if CB Darius Slay (concussion) and WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring) will play against the Ravens.

Ravens: Star LB Roquan Smith (hamstring) did not play against the Chargers, but he was back at practice this week.

Series notes

The past three meetings between the teams have been decided by a combined four points. In fact, only one matchup in the series — Baltimore's 36-7 win in 2008 — has had a margin of more than five. ... The past two meetings came down to 2-point conversion attempts by Philadelphia near the end of the game, and both times the Eagles failed. ... John Harbaugh spent a decade on the Eagles' staff before becoming Baltimore's head coach in 2008.

Stats and stuff

The Eagles have started 9-2 or better in three consecutive seasons. ... Nick Sirianni is the first Eagles head coach with winning seasons in each of his first four years with the team. ... Over the past 30 years, only five coaches have opened 9-2 or better in three straight years: Sirianni (2022-24 Eagles), Sean Payton (2018-20 Saints), Bill Belichick (2014-17 Patriots), Tony Dungy (2005-07 Colts) and Mike Shanahan (1996-98 Broncos). ... Philadelphia’s seven-game winning streak is tied for its third-longest stretch in a single season since 2004, trailing only the 2017 (nine) and 2022 (eight) seasons. ... The Eagles are second in the NFL with a .719 (23-9) road winning percentage since 2021, trailing only Kansas City (23-8) in that span. ... The Eagles have held opponents to fewer than 300 total yards for seven straight games, their longest streak since 2008. ... The Ravens have at least two sacks in 15 straight games. That's the longest active streak in the NFL. ... Jackson is 23-1 in games started against the NFC. ... Baltimore has scored TDs on 78.7% of its red zone trips, tops in the league. ... The Ravens are the first team in the Super Bowl era with at least 3,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing through the first 12 games of a season. ... Jackson is the first player since 2020 (Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers) with at least 3,000 yards passing and a passer rating of at least 115 entering Week 13. ... Odafe Oweh and Kyle Van Noy have eight sacks apiece for Baltimore. The Ravens, Texans and Vikings are the only teams with two players who have reached that total. ... Baltimore has gone three straight games without scoring in the first quarter.

Fantasy tip

Ravens TE Mark Andrews has a TD catch in two of his past three games and appears to be Baltimore's top option at that position despite the presence of Isaiah Likely.