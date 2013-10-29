Eagles trade Isaac Sopoaga to Patriots

PHILADELPHIA -- The New England Patriots acquired nose tackle Isaac Sopoaga from the Philadelphia Eagles along with a sixth-round pick in 2014 for a fifth-rounder next year.

Sopoaga, who spent his first nine seasons with San Francisco, had signed an $11 million, three-year deal as a free agent. He played eight games and had 18 tackles.

The 32-yar-old Sopoaga helps replace Pro Bowl nose tackle Vince Wilfork, who is out for the season. The Patriots have allowed 157 yards rushing per game since Wilfork was injured.

Rookie third-round pick Bennie Logan, veteran Clifton Geathers and rookie Damion Square will get more playing time with the Eagles now that Sopoaga is gone.