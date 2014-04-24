Every LI football player to be drafted to pros

Every year, hundreds of college football players work towards one goal: get drafted into the NFL.

With the 2014 NFL Draft exactly two weeks away, Newsday has launched its latest interactive -- a map/database of every Long Island high school football player that has been drafted by an NFL or AFL team.

The map highlights each school that has had a player drafted, and the database provides details on each individual player. See which college each player attended, the year they were drafted, which team drafted each player, the round and pick each player went and how many years each player spent in the pros.

To visit the interactive, go to newsday.com/lidraft. (Mobile users can view the interactive by tapping the above "More on Newsday" link.)

This year, Westbury native Shamar Stephen will be the latest Long Islander to try to make the NFL. The UConn defensive tackle attended Long Island Lutheran High School and is projected as a mid-round pick in May's draft.