Ex-Jet Martin among 26 Hall of Fame semifinalists

CANTON, Ohio - Curtis Martin, Jerome Bettis and Marshall Faulk, three of the top 10 rushers in NFL history, and cornerback Deion Sanders are among 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2011.

Two other star running backs, Terrell Davis and Roger Craig, are on the list released Sunday.

Martin retired from the Jets after the 2005 season as the No. 4 all-time rusher, with 14,101 yards in 11 seasons.

Bettis ranks fifth at 13,662 yards in 13 seasons, including 10 with the Steelers, with whom he won the Super Bowl after the 2005 season in his final game.

Faulk, the 2000 MVP, is 10th in rushing with 12,279 yards for the Colts and Rams and won a Super Bowl with St. Louis.

Davis also was a league MVP, in 1998 with Denver, and won two Super Bowls with the Broncos. Craig won three Super Bowls with San Francisco.

Sanders, like Martin, Bettis and Faulk, is in his first year of eligibility. Sanders scored nine touchdowns on interception runbacks and nine times on punt and kickoff returns.

Top receivers Cris Carter, Tim Brown and Andre Reed are among the semifinalists, along with tight end Shannon Sharpe and former Giants general manager George Young.

From four to seven enshrinees will be announced Feb. 5. The ceremony will be in August.