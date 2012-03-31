Ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf arrested in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — Authorities say former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf has been arrested in his Montana hometown on burglary and drug possession charges.

Great Falls Police Sgt. Dean Bennett says Leaf was arrested Friday afternoon.

The circumstances surrounding Leaf’s arrest are not immediately clear. Bennett says he hasn’t seen a report detailing the allegations.

Cascade County Detention Center Officer Robert Rivera says Leaf was booked on charges of burglary of a residence, theft and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

Leaf was freed on $76,000 bond and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Monday.

The former San Diego Chargers first-round pick has had several past run-ins with the law. In 2010, he pleaded guilty in Amarillo, Texas, to various drug charges and was sentenced to 10 years’ probation and fined $20,000.