Falcons' successful switch to QB Heinicke may not help in decision on coach Smith

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons' best offensive showing of the season may not provide much clarity in team owner Arthur Blank's decision on coach Arthur Smith's future.

Smith's third quarterback change of the season, benching Desmond Ridder for the second time and starting Taylor Heinicke in Sunday's 29-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts, led to the offensive success. The Falcons (7-8) committed no turnovers and gained 406 yards while protecting their longshot playoff hopes.

"It helps. He’s got a lot of experience, and you could feel it,” Smith said of Heinicke.

Heinicke's turnover-free game against the Colts prompts an obvious question: Would the Falcons be in better playoff position if the veteran had started the previous two games, devastating losses to Tampa Bay and Carolina?

Ridder's failure to show progress through his second season are negatives for Smith and his offensive staff. Opening the season with Ridder as the starter made sense. Sticking with Ridder so long in two stints as the starter, including in his season-defining, red zone interception late in last week's 9-7 loss at Carolina, may be seen as red marks on the coach's report card.

Heinicke completed 23 of 33 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown.

“Taylor’s a veteran in this league,” running back Bijan Robinson said. “He was calm and poised, and the way he delivered the ball was fun to watch today.”

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 29-10. Credit: AP/Alex Slitz

Smith had 7-10 records in each of his first two seasons and is in position to show improvement in his third season. Blank said improvement was a requirement for Smith this season. Only Blank can say if an 8-9 or 9-8 record without a playoff spot would qualify as sufficient improvement.

Without question, the offseason makeover on defense has made a difference. An aggressive pass rush and yet another interception by safety Jessie Bates were highlights against the Colts. When the offense avoided the turnovers that seemed constant with Ridder's 10 interceptions and 11 fumbles, the defense made the Falcons look playoff-ready.

Blank said last week he will wait until after the season to make a decision on Smith. He hugged the coach on the field after the game and again following the postgame news conference.

WHAT’S WORKING

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) intercepts the ball against Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Alex Slitz

The defense gave up its first opening-drive touchdown of the season, capped by its first touchdown allowed to a running back. After that, the unit allowed one field goal the remainder of the game. The Falcons rank in the top 10 with their averages of 19.2 points and 308.2 yards allowed. With his sixth interception, Bates became the first player in franchise history to have at least 100 tackles (117) and six picks in a season. Bates also has three forced fumbles.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Wide receivers were an afterthought in Heinicke's passing game. Well, at least full-time wide receivers. Robinson sometimes lined up as a wideout as he set a career high with seven receptions. Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Kyle Pitts combined for seven catches, and Pitts produced the only scoring catch. Drake London's modest totals of three catches for 39 yards were the high marks for the wide receivers. No other wideout had more than one catch.

STOCK UP

Rookie Zach Harrison continued his late-season emergence with two sacks, giving him three in the past two games.

STOCK DOWN

When announcing the move to Heinicke last week, Smith stressed that “the journey is not over for Desmond.” Barring an injury to Heinicke, Ridder's path to another start is unclear. He was the backup against the Colts, and it now seems likely the Falcons will look for help at the position in the offseason.

INJURIES

Left tackle Jake Matthews left the game with a knee injury but could have returned, according to Smith. Other injuries to watch this week include LB Arnold Ebiketie (knee) and LB Lorenzo Carter (neck).

KEY NUMBER

6 — Led by Harrison and veteran Calais Campbell, the defense's six sacks were a five-year high for the team. The defense had seven sacks against Arizona in Week 15 of 2018. The Falcons have 36 sacks after finishing with only 21 in 2022, the second-worst total in the league.

NEXT STEPS

The Falcons will visit Chicago on Sunday and then close the regular season at New Orleans, still needing to win both road games to protect their playoff hopes. The task of closing the regular season with three consecutive wins is a daunting challenge for a team which hasn't won more than two straight games this season.