QB Penix gives Falcons reason for hope as defense faces possible offseason changes after 8-9 finish

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Michael Penix Jr. left the Atlanta Falcons' practice facility on Monday clutching two game balls as keepsakes from a rookie season that ended with his first three starts.

The quarterback's introduction as Atlanta's starter provided hope players will have more than personal souvenirs to remember future seasons. The mandate for Penix and the Falcons in 2025 will be ending seven-year streaks of losing seasons and missing the playoffs.

Despite Penix passing for 312 yards and accounting for three touchdowns — two passing and one rushing — Atlanta's 44-38 overtime loss to Carolina on Sunday extended the playoff drought and streak of losing seasons.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs, but we showed a lot of great things, a lot of great things on film,” Penix said after he and teammates cleaned out their lockers at their practice facility.

The Falcons (8-9) couldn't take advantage of a strong 6-3 start to the season with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. After holding a two-game lead in the NFC South through nine games, Atlanta closed with back-to-back overtime losses, including a 30-24 loss at Washington on Dec. 29.

“The last two games being overtime losses with playoff implications on the line was super highly emotional because those games could go either way,” said veteran defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, who has played in Atlanta through all seven losing seasons. “That’s how close it is.”

Penix showed impressive poise in his first start, a 34-7 win over the New York Giants on Dec. 23 that again left Atlanta in control of the division. That win provided Penix's first game ball. His rushing TD against Carolina earned him his second game ball.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. meet after overtime in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

The loss to the Commanders left Atlanta needing to beat Carolina on Sunday while hoping first-place Tampa Bay lost to New Orleans. Instead, the Buccaneers clinched the division by beating the Saints in a game that ended as the Falcons entered overtime.

Cousins' future to be determined

Penix took over as the starter when the Falcons benched Cousins. With Penix firmly established as the starter for 2025, the Falcons' offseason priority may be making a decision on trading, releasing or keeping Cousins, 36.

Atlanta signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract in the last offseason with $100 million guaranteed, including $10 million if he remains on the roster on March 17. Cousins was not present in the time reporters were allowed in the locker room on Monday.

Penix said Cousins was “amazing” while providing “great support” after losing the starting job.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris speaks after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

Coach Raheem Morris said a decision on Cousins “is part of the process we'll go through right now” with general manager Terry Fontenot.

Changes may be coming on defense

Carolina gained 537 yards, leaving Morris critical of his defense’s “awful game.”

The day of poor defense ended with the Panthers driving for the touchdown to open overtime and preventing Penix, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London from having an opportunity to post more big numbers.

Asked Monday about defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake and if he anticipates changes on the staff, Morris said “I’ve been around the league for a while and very rarely do things stay the same.”

Big plays, big offense

London had 10 catches for a career-high 187 yards and two touchdowns while Robinson ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

“A lot of guys on this team can make big plays, you know, all across the board,” Penix said. “And that’s what we’re super excited about.”

Penix, Robinson and London were the Falcons’ first-round picks in the past three drafts.

“We’re young, you know, and we’ve got a lot of young players and a lot of guys that make big-time plays,” Penix said.

Penix gave Morris reason for optimism despite the disappointing loss to Carolina.

“Realistically, the light at the end of the tunnel for us, despite how bad and poor we played on defense or anywhere, is the quarterback,” Morris said. “The organization has a quarterback that is certainly bright, that is certainly our future, that certainly can go out and make any single play and play in any single game that you can play in.”

Foundation pieces

The defense struggled despite strong seasons from cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Jessie Bates and linebacker Kaden Elliss. While losing six of eight games to close the season, the Falcons gave up 30 or more points four times.

Bates had four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 102 tackles. Ellis led the team with 150 tackles and had five sacks. Terrell was always assigned the opposing team's top wide receiver.

Next steps

The Falcons will have five picks in the NFL draft on April 24-26, including No. 15 in the first round.