Fantasy football 2023: 10 mid-to-late round players who could become league-winning stars

This time last year, you could have drafted the eventual fantasy QB3 somewhere around the 63rd overall pick in an ESPN league. This, of course, after having taken the eventual RB1 in standard leagues (or RB3 in PPR, if that’s your style) a few picks earlier at 57th overall.

Yes, if you had Jalen Hurts and Josh Jacobs on your team last year, there’s a decent chance you won your league’s title — 18% of ESPN fantasy championship teams had Hurts, while 15.5% had Jacobs. There were other players who appeared more often on championship rosters, but with much higher average draft positions (translation: early-round studs who were expected to put up big numbers). These two, on the other hand, were true hidden gems.

Here are 10 players who could be this year’s Hurts or Jacobs — guys drafted in the mid-to-late rounds who could become breakout fantasy stars. (ADPs are based on PPR leagues via Fantasypros.com as of Aug. 23).

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

ADP: 87.5

Overshadowed a bit by bigger names, Prescott averaged 238 yards per game last season and threw 23 touchdowns despite missing five games with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys also gave him some help this offseason: they added Brandin Cooks in free agency, and coach Mike McCarthy is taking over as play-caller.

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants

ADP: 120.5

Fresh off a season that saw him finish as QB9 in fantasy points, Jones enters 2023 with job security, a bunch of new targets — including tight end Darren Waller — and extra familiarity with Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka’s offensive scheme, one that helped him cut down on turnovers (1.1% interception rate) and incorporated his threat as a runner (708 yards, 7 TDs).

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass against the Panthers during the first half of an NFL preseason game in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 18. Credit: Noah K. Murray

Samaje Perine, RB, Broncos

ADP: 116

Technically, Perine is RB2 behind Javonte Williams, but he should see lots of carries early in the season as Williams recovers from a torn ACL. In addition, Broncos coach Sean Payton has experience managing two-headed backfields from his time with New Orleans (Pierre Thomas and Darren Sproles; Mark ingram and Alvin Kamara; Kamara and Latavius Murray).

Broncos running back Samaje Perine puts on his helmet as he takes part in drills during training camp at the team's headquarter July 27 in Centennial, Colo. Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

Miles Sanders, RB, Panthers

ADP: 50.0

Sanders enjoyed a career year with the Eagles last season (1,269 rushing yards, 11 TDs). Now in Carolina, he’s expected to help take the pressure off rookie QB Bryce Young. If he’s asked to return to his pass-catching ways — his catches have decreased each year he’s been in the league, from 50 in 2019 to 20 last season — he could be an RB1 at an RB2 draft value.

Panthers running back Miles Sanders arrives at training camp on July 26 in Spartanburg, S.C. Credit: AP/Chris Carlson

Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

ADP: 66.0

Opportunity knocks for the second-year back out of Arizona State. Gone is Leonard Fournette, and there’s not much competition behind White (Chase Edmonds, Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Patrick Laird and undrafted rookie Sean Tucker). He showed some versatility as a rookie (129 carries and 50 catches for 771 total scrimmage yards), giving him some extra play in PPR leagues.

Buccaneers running back Rachaad White looks on during the second half of an NFL preseason game against the Jets on Aug. 19 in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

Christian Watson, WR, Packers

ADP: 56.5

Watson had one of the wildest four-game stretches in fantasy history last season when he had 15 catches for 313 yards and seven touchdowns from Weeks 10-13. Let’s rephrase that: Nearly half of his catches during that span went for a touchdown. Now the No. 1 receiver in Green Bay, look for him to become a favorite target of Jordan Love.

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson warms up before an NFL preseason game on Aug. 19 in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

ADP: 96.5

Addison landed in one the best spots possible when he went 23rd overall to the Vikings in April’s NFL Draft. He’ll slide in immediately as the No. 2 receiver opposite Justin Jefferson, and with his smooth route-running ability, it’s easy to see him take most — if not all — of the 107 targets left behind by Adam Thielen’s departure.

Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison runs down the field during an NFL preseason game against the Seahawks on Aug. 10 in Seattle. Credit: AP/Ben VanHouten

Elijah Moore, WR, Browns

ADP: 149.0

The former Jet was traded to Cleveland and reportedly developed a quick rapport with Deshaun Watson during OTAs. The Browns appear intent on making him a big part of their passing game due to his versatility, making him an appealing bounce-back option.

Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore runs with the ball during an NFL preseason game against the Commanders on Aug. 11 in Cleveland. Credit: AP/David Richard

Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

ADP: 61.8

Pitts is coming off a down year (and a torn MCL) in a Falcons offense that was very run-centric in 2022 and will have a young, relatively unproven quarterback in Desmond Ridder this season. So why is he here? In a word: Upside. Ridder should pass more than Marcus Mariota did last year, and Pitts still is a physical freak (6-6, 246 pounds) who had a 1,000-yard season as a rookie in 2021.

Kyle Pitts of the Falcons scores the first touchdown during the NFL London 2021 game against the Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 10, 2021, in London. Credit: Getty Images/Clive Rose

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Titans

ADP: 147.3

Okonkwo had 24 of his 32 catches, 278 of his 450 yards and two of his three touchdowns after Week 12 of last season. Even as the Titans’ third receiving option behind DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks, and whether it’s Ryan Tannehill or rookie Will Levis under center, he’ll likely improve on his 46 targets from last season.