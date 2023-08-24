Fantasy football 2023: Predictions for the top scorers at each position

What if you had the first pick in your fantasy draft … at every position?

Let’s say you could take whichever player you wanted at each position and build the perfect lineup — one that, by the end of the season, would have the top scorers at each spot. Would you go Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen at quarterback? Who would round out your skill-position players? What about the often-overlooked defense and kicker spots?

Here are Newsday’s picks for this season’s top point-getters — a “fantasy” fantasy team, if you will.

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Last year’s MVP is averaging 303 passing yards and 2.4 touchdowns in 80 career regular-season games.

RB: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Finally healthy last year, McCaffrey put up monster numbers after being traded to San Francisco. His receiving ability gives him a higher floor than most running backs.

RB: Austin Ekeler, L.A. Chargers

Like McCaffrey, Ekeler’s versatility gives him extra value — he led all running backs and was tied for fifth overall in the league with 107 catches last year.

WR: Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Jefferson led all receivers last year in fantasy points, despite only scoring eight touchdowns.

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

Chase played in just 12 games last season, but he still scored nine TDs and averaged 7.25 receptions and 87.2 receiving yards per game.

TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Yes, he’ll be 34 in October, and playing tight end takes its toll. Still, Kelce has consistently proven to be a near-unguardable seam threat in the NFL’s most potent offense.

Flex: Tyreek Hill, Dolphins WR

Hill set career-highs in catches (119) and yards (1,710) last year in his first season in Miami. Look for him to continue to put up big numbers as Tua Tagovailoa’s top target.

Defense/Special Teams: 49ers

The 49ers led the NFL in yards allowed per game (300.5) and were tied for the lead in interceptions (20), then added DT Javon Hargrave and CB Isaiah Oliver in free agency.

K: Justin Tucker, Ravens

Tucker’s big leg (57 of 80 from 50+ yards in his career) and accuracy (90.5 FG%, 98.8 PAT%) make him the perennial No. 1 kicker each season.