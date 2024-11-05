Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 10

We’re more than halfway through the fantasy season, and it’s still a wild fantasy landscape out there, with players vacillating between superstar and quiet on a weekly basis. That’s why I’ve gone through the trouble to give you the best sit/start options for players going into Week 10.

Quarterbacks

Start: Aaron Rodgers, Jets at Cardinals

Rodgers has been on a roll since he reunited with Davante Adams, playing his best football yet, this season. Last week, Rodgers threw for a season-high three TDs and hasn’t thrown an interception in two weeks. Things have been clicking for him, and Rodgers gets another advantageous matchup this week against the Cardinals.

Other locks:

—Jared Goff at Texans

—Daniel Jones at Panthers

—Sam Darnold at Jaguars

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) carries the ball against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

—Joe Burrow at Ravens

Avoid: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs vs Broncos

Mahomes played perhaps his best game of the season thus far in Week 9, at least from a fantasy perspective, putting up 300 yards of offense and throwing a season-high three TDs. I expect a different game script this week, as the Chiefs will face a Broncos team that stifles the pass but is only middling against the run. Mahomes hasn’t scored more than 15 fantasy points against a top-10 secondary this season, and I don’t expect him to this week against Denver.

Running backs

Start: Tyrone Tracy, Giants at Panthers

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) scores a two-point conversion in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Tracy has been getting the majority of the carries in recent weeks, leapfrogging Devin Singletary. Tracy had 16 carries for 66 yards in Week 9, but now has a matchup against the Panthers this week. Carolina is the best matchup for opposing RBs going into Week 10. QB Daniel Jones could lean heavily on the run game to do the heavy lifting.

Other locks:

—Bijan Robinson at Saints

—Breece Hall at Cardinals

—Jonathan Taylor vs Bills

—JK Dobbins vs Titans

Avoid: Javonte Williams, Broncos at Chiefs

Williams is getting the bulk of the carries in Denver, but it’s not amounting to much. Williams has only scored two touchdowns this season, and both scores came against New Orleans. He’s also yet to rush for 100 yards, though his combined receiving has gotten him there a couple of times. Williams isn’t a desired play this week against the Chiefs’ top-rated run defense. No team has been better against the run this season.

Wide receivers

Start: Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars vs Vikings

Thomas Jr. has had a good season so far for the Jaguars, scoring four TDs in his past six outings and surpassing 50 yards receiving in three of them. Sure, he had a down game last week, catching only two passes for 22 yards, but that sort of outcome has been an anomaly for the talented rookie. With the Vikings on deck this week, the second-best matchup going into Week 10, Thomas Jr. is primed to bounce back.

Other locks:

—Tank Dell vs Lions

—DeVonta Smith at Cowboys

—Zay Flowers vs Bengals

—Garrett Wilson at Cardinals

Avoid: Marvin Harrison Jr., Cardinals vs Jets

Harrison Jr. was one of the most vaunted rookie WRs coming into the 2024 season, but he’s been inconsistent throughout the course of his first season. He’s either going over 100 yards receiving or failing to reach 50 yards in all but one game this season. This isn’t the week to gamble on him, as the Cardinals will face a stingy Jets secondary that just handled CJ Stroud last week. The only secondary playing better belongs to the Bears, and they just held Harrison Jr. to two catches for 34 yards in Week 9.

Tight ends

Start: Jake Ferguson, Cowboys vs Eagles

Ferguson doesn’t have the best matchup on paper against the Eagles this week, but necessity dictates that he gets a slew of targets as a safety blanket for backup QB Cooper Rush, who will lead the Dallas offense. Dak Prescott is out with a hamstring injury and CeeDee Lamb is week to week with a shoulder injury. Quantity is key for Ferguson this week, and he could get enough targets to keep him viable in all formats.

Other locks:

—Evan Engram vs Vikings

—Jonnu Smith at Rams

—Hunter Henry at Bears

—Cade Otton at 49ers

Avoid: Dalton Schultz, Texans vs Lions

Schultz isn’t being utilized much in this offense, even with the top two options, Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, not in the lineup. The Texans offensive line has struggled, and Schultz is either being called on to block and/or CJ Stroud isn’t getting enough time to get him the ball effectively. In any case, the upside hasn’t been there and it likely won’t be there this week against a Lions defense that is the second best in the league at shutting down tight ends.