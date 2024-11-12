Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 11

It’s Week 11 of the fantasy football season and the changes keep coming. However these sit/start options will attempt to help you to fantasy success this week and beyond.

Quarterbacks

Start: Russell Wilson, Steelers vs Ravens

Wilson has had a renaissance of sorts in Pittsburgh, displaying arm strength and accuracy. Over his first three starts since returning in Week 7, Wilson has been responsible for seven touchdowns and just one interception. The addition of receiver Mike Williams adds another option, and this week Wilson will face a Ravens defense that is the second-best matchup for opposing QBs.

Other locks:

—Justin Herbert vs Bengals

—Brock Purdy vs Seahawks

—Jalen Hurts vs Commanders

—Lamar Jackson at Steelers

Avoid: Caleb Williams, Bears vs Packers

Williams was spectacular before Chicago’s bye, but his fantasy production has fallen off since. He’s yet to throw a TD since Week 6, and Williams has only thrown for more than 200 yards once in three games since the break. The offensive line is failing the young QB, allowing him to get sacked nine times in Week 10. His opponent this week, the Packers, has the best defense Williams will have faced since the bye, so don’t expect him to turn it around this week.

Running backs

Start: Nick Chubb, Browns at Saints

Chubb has been fairly quiet from a fantasy standpoint since he returned from the knee injury he sustained early last season, but that’s largely been predicated on the matchups he’s had since coming back. Chubb has faced top-10 run defenses in each of his first three outings this season, and his offensive line hasn’t been doing him any favors either. Chubb gets a reprieve this week though, as the Browns will face a Saints front that is the third-best matchup for opposing runners going into Week 11. Chubb is in line to have the best game of his season.

Other locks:

—Josh Jacobs vs Bears

—Kareem Hunt at Bills

—Jahmyr Gibbs vs Jaguars

—Kyren Williams at Patriots

Avoid: Tony Pollard, Titans vs Vikings

Pollard has been putting up solid numbers since the Week 6 bye, but he's only scored once over that stretch too. His production waned significantly with the return of Tyjae Spears, who suffered an injury in Week 6, gaining 63 combined yards. With an offense that generally struggles to get in scoring position, Pollard is a middling option at best this week.

Wide receivers

Start: Jakobi Meyers, Raiders at Dolphins

Meyers is one of the few bright spots on the Raiders offense right now, along with tight end Brock Bowers. Meyers put up season-high numbers before the bye, catching 8 of 11 targets for 105 yards in a losing effort to Cincinnati, and though he faces a formidable matchup with Miami this week, Meyers is still a strong play, as the Raiders just don’t have too many playmakers outside of him and Bowers.

Other locks:

—Courtland Sutton vs Falcons

—George Pickens vs Ravens

—Terry McLaurin at Eagles

—Jauan Jennings vs Seattle

Avoid: Jordan Addison, Vikings vs Titans

Addison has topped 50 yards just twice this season, a far cry from his rookie season in 2023, and things seemed to get worse for him in Week 10, when TJ Hockenson made his proper return to form. Addison only had two catches for 25 yards in that game, while Hockenson led the team in receiving. Addison’s recent struggles, along with a matchup with the Titans, who have a strong secondary, make him an unreliable play in Week 11.

Tight ends

Start: Will Dissly, Chargers vs Bengals

Dissly led the team in targets (six) and receptions (five) in Week 10. In fact, he’s averaged five targets over his past five games, a more than respectable number for a starting TE this season. Dissly has gone up against top-10 TE defenses in three of those games too, a far cry from the fourth-best matchup Bengals he’ll face this week. On a Chargers team that has gone pass-happy in recent weeks, Dissly makes for a solid streaming option in Week 11.

Other locks:

—Mark Andrews at Steelers

—Evan Engram at Detroit

—TJ Hockenson at Titans

—Kyle Pitts at Broncos

Avoid: Zach Ertz, Commanders at Eagles

Ertz had been a high floor option for the majority of the season, until this recent run of stout TE defenses that the Commanders have faced. Over his past two outings, Ertz has managed only five catches for 36 yards, thanks in part to the emergence of WR Noah Brown in the offense. The Commanders offense has been efficient, so any drop in targets can potentially have a dramatic effect on a player’s output. Also this week is Washington’s matchup with the Eagles, who are the worst matchup for opposing TEs going into Week 11.