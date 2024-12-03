Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 14

It may not look like it at first glance, but these starts should get the job done in a bye-filled Week 14. Play them with confidence, while fading the necessary players to avoid.

Quarterbacks

Start: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs Jets

Tua has found a connection with Jonnu Smith, peppering him with targets on a weekly basis. Even in a loss last week, Tagovailoa was QB7, throwing for 365 yards and two TDs. His matchup this week against the Jets isn’t a cakewalk, but Green Bay, the team Tua played last week, has a higher ranked secondary.

Other locks:

—Russell Wilson vs Browns

—Sam Darnold vs Falcons

—Will Levis vs Jaguars

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo, right, runs for a touchdown past Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Gene J. Puskar

—Baker Mayfield vs Raiders

Avoid: Kirk Cousins, Falcons at Vikings

Cousins has struggled recently in Atlanta. Cousins’ numbers have dropped every week since Week 10, bottoming out at just over 2 fantasy points in standard leagues in Week 13. Now while I don’t expect him to throw four interceptions and no TDs this week, I don’t expect a marked improvement from the inconsistent veteran.

Running backs

Start: Isaac Guerendo, 49ers vs Bears

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Dillon Radunz (75) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, in Landover, Md. Credit: AP/Steve Ruark

Guerendo is the last line for the 49ers running game as both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason have been sent to IR. Guerendo is a potent combo of size and speed. His opponent this week, the Bears, are a top-10 matchup for opposing RBs, so he’ll have a low barrier to fantasy significance. Pick him up and start him.

Other locks:

—James Conner vs Seahawks

—Jahmyr Gibbs vs Packers

—Kyren Williams vs Bills

—Chase Brown at Cowboys

Avoid: Gus Edwards, Chargers at Chiefs

Even without JK Dobbins in the backfield, Edwards was lackluster in Week 13, with seven combined rushes and receptions for 33 total yards. He ceded carries to rookie Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins, limiting his upside. Next for Edwards' fantasy prospects this week though is the stifling Chiefs front he’ll face at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is the worst matchup for opposing RBs in Week 14, making Edwards a tough option.

Wide receivers

Start: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Titans vs Jaguars

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine keeps slipping by some fantasy players, so they keep sleeping on him week after productive week. He’s scored seven out of his past eight games, and Westbrook-Ikhine shows no signs of slowing down, as his QB Will Levis is playing the best football of his short career right now. In a top-three matchup with the Jaguars this week, Westbrook-Ikhine is a solid start in any format.

Other locks:

—George Pickens vs Browns

—Mike Evans vs Raiders

—Tee Higgins at Cowboys

—Jaxon Smith-Njigba at Cardinals

Avoid: Tyler Lockett, Seahawks at Cardinals

Lockett's productivity has faded a bit as teammate Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s star has risen every week for the past month. The usually savvy veteran just hasn’t been a priority for Seattle, averaging only three targets over his past five outings. He’s been able to depend on TDs in the past to keep his fantasy value up, but Lockett has only found the end zone twice this season. Even in a middling matchup with Arizona, Lockett isn’t an advised play this late into the season.

Tight ends

Start: Cade Otton, Buccaneers vs Raiders

Otton has been pedestrian as of late, topping out at 35 yards in his past three games. To his credit, the matchups have not been stellar over that time, outside of his matchup against Carolina in Week 13. In that game, he did get seven targets, but they just didn’t pan out for fantasy production. Averaging nine targets, aside from Week 12, over his past five games though, Otton’s resurgence is a matter of when and not if. Look for him to bounce back in a top-three matchup with Las Vegas this week.

Other locks:

—Jonnu Smith vs Jets

—Brock Bowers at Buccaneers

—Pat Freiermuth vs Browns

—David Njoku at Steelers

Avoid: Kyle Pitts, Falcons at Vikings

You would expect someone of Pitts' size and athletic ability to be a consistent threat on a weekly basis, but that just isn’t the case. Kirk Cousins' struggles have played a role, but Pitts hasn’t wrangled many of the targets he’s gotten recently, catching only 1 of 5 over his past two games. He had zero receptions in Week 13, and that’s not output you can work with as we near the fantasy playoffs. There are better options.