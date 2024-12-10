Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 15

It’s the beginning of the fantasy playoffs for most fantasy owners, so there isn’t any room for error. Take these starts and run with them in Week 15.

Quarterbacks

Start: Brock Purdy, 49ers vs Rams

Chicago’s stingy secondary is a test for any QB, and Purdy passed with flying colors in Week 14, throwing for 325 yards and two TDs in a blowout. Without his star RB Christian McCaffrey, and perhaps solid backup Isaac Guerendo (foot), Purdy will have to rely on his passing game this week against the Rams. LA is a top-10 matchup for opposing QBs though, so start Purdy with confidence.

Other locks:

—Jameis Winston vs Chiefs

—Joe Burrow at Titans

—Lamar Jackson at Giants

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs with the ball as Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. (90) and Cincinnati Bengals safety Geno Stone (22) move in during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Avoid: CJ Stroud, Texans vs Dolphins

Stroud has had a rough season by his standards, after a stellar rookie season. Failing to score more than 20 fantasy points since Week 6, the sophomore signal-caller has had to deal with poor play from his offensive line and injuries to his key receivers. He’s had the bye week to prepare, but Stroud will face his toughest test since facing Detroit in Week 10 in the top-five QB defense of the Dolphins. While Miami is hard to throw on, they’re a top-15 matchup for opposing RBs, so expect Stroud and the Texans to lean on the run.

Running backs

Start: Rico Dowdle, Cowboys at Panthers

Dowdle has surpassed 120 combined yards in back-to-back games. With Dak Prescott out for the season and CeeDee Lamb dealing with nagging injuries, Dowdle has come into his own. He’ll get the top matchup for RBs in football this week, the Panthers, to sharpen his increasing skills, so ride him into the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper (18) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nazeeh Johnson (13) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Credit: AP/Jeffrey T. Barnes

Other locks:

—Brian Robinson Jr. at Saints

—Chuba Hubbard vs Cowboys

—Chase Brown at Titans

Avoid: Nick Chubb, Browns vs Chiefs

Chubb just isn’t panning out fantasy-wise if he doesn’t get in the end zone, failing to surpass 50 combined yards in four of his past five games. It doesn’t help that Jerome Ford is getting just about as much playing time and is more involved in the passing game. The passing game is also what the Browns will have to lean on this week, as the Chiefs have the top run defense in the league. It’s best to leave Chubb on your benches this week.

Wide receivers

Start: Amari Cooper, Bills vs Lions

Last week, Cooper finally made a fantasy dent since coming to Buffalo, catching 6 of 14 targets for 95 yards in a tough loss to the Rams. The Bills are in for another potential high-offense matchup this week when they face the Lions, and Cooper will be at the forefront of the Buffalo passing attack based on his team-leading targets in Week 14.

Other locks:

—Jauan Jennings vs Rams

—Malik Nabers vs Ravens

—Adam Thielen vs Cowboys

Avoid: DK Metcalf, Seahawks vs Packers

Metcalf is a deep-ball threat and the Seahawks have been featuring a short passing game these past few weeks since the bye. In that time, Metcalf hasn’t topped 70 yards receiving, even with a decent target share. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been the No. 1 wide receiver in Seattle since the bye, and his excellent yard after catch abilities make the deep ball a luxury. Things probably won’t change this week, as Seattle goes up against a Packers team that is in the top 10 passing game defenses.

Tight ends

Start: Tucker Kraft, Packers at Seahawks

Kraft has excelled in the past three games, either scoring or surpassing 75 yards receiving. It’s helped his cause that Romeo Doubs has been out with a concussion the past two weeks, but even if Doubs returns this week, Kraft is enough of a cog in the Packers passing game to keep up the good work.

Other locks:

—Zach Ertz at Saints

—Jonnu Smith at Texans

—David Njoku vs Chiefs

Avoid: Evan Engram Jaguars vs Jets

Engram has been affected by QB Trevor Lawrence’s absence as had virtually every other pass-catcher other than Brian Thomas Jr. Even commanding a healthy target share, Engram isn’t moving the needle, as the Jaguars aren’t getting into the red zone often under Mac Jones, and what completions he’s making to Engram are rarely significant in yardage. Up against a stout Jets TE defense this week, Engram will be hard pressed to thrive from a fantasy perspective.