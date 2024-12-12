SportsFootball

Broncos, left tackle Garett Bolles agree on 4-year extension to protect rookie quarterback Bo Nix

Denver Broncos place-kicker Wil Lutz (3) is congratulated by offensive...

Denver Broncos place-kicker Wil Lutz (3) is congratulated by offensive tackle Garett Bolles after a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024, in Denver. Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

By The Associated Press

DENVER — The Denver Broncos signed left tackle Garett Bolles to a four-year extension on Thursday, locking up a big piece to protect rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Bolles has spent his entire career with the organization after being drafted out of Utah with the 20th overall pick in 2017. He has a chance this season to help the Broncos into the postseason for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season.

The Broncos (8-5) are currently in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. They can put some distance between them and Indianapolis on Sunday (6-7) with a win over the Colts.

After an up-and-down start in Denver, Bolles has developed into a dependable pass protector. He's allowed one sack and 24 quarterback pressures over 13 starts this season. What's more, his 4.9 percent quarterback pressure rate is the second-lowest mark among tackles with at least 200 pass blocking snaps this season, according to NextGen Stats.

With time to scan the field, Nix leads all rookies in completions (277), yards passing (2,842), offensive touchdowns (22) and passing touchdowns (17).

Bolles earned second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors after the 2020 season. On social media, Bolles posted: “Broncos Country, It’s been a great 8 years! Thanks for everything! And … I’m not leaving. The show goes on!”

Since 2017, Bolles has allowed the sixth-fewest sacks (36) among tackles with at least 3,100 snaps.

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) hugs Atlanta Falcons...

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) hugs Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

The extension of Bolles means the Broncos have all five starting offensive linemen on board through next season. Guard Quinn Meinerz agreed to four-year contract extension in July.

The Broncos also signed cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a four-year contract extension in September worth $96 million, including $77.5 million in guarantees. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension in November.

More football news

It's a 'homecoming' for Jayden Daniels and Marshon Lattimore when the Commanders visit the Saints3m read
Raiders player Charles Snowden facing misdemeanor DUI charge after Las Vegas arrest2m read
Cards clinging to playoff hopes as they host rookie QB Drake Maye and the Pats2m read
49ers activate Dre Greenlaw, and Nick Bosa returns after missing 3 games with injuries1m read
Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle could be in line for a big game against Carolina's 32nd-ranked run defense3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME