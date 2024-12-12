Broncos, left tackle Garett Bolles agree on 4-year extension to protect rookie quarterback Bo Nix

DENVER — The Denver Broncos signed left tackle Garett Bolles to a four-year extension on Thursday, locking up a big piece to protect rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

Bolles has spent his entire career with the organization after being drafted out of Utah with the 20th overall pick in 2017. He has a chance this season to help the Broncos into the postseason for the first time since they won Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season.

The Broncos (8-5) are currently in the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC. They can put some distance between them and Indianapolis on Sunday (6-7) with a win over the Colts.

After an up-and-down start in Denver, Bolles has developed into a dependable pass protector. He's allowed one sack and 24 quarterback pressures over 13 starts this season. What's more, his 4.9 percent quarterback pressure rate is the second-lowest mark among tackles with at least 200 pass blocking snaps this season, according to NextGen Stats.

With time to scan the field, Nix leads all rookies in completions (277), yards passing (2,842), offensive touchdowns (22) and passing touchdowns (17).

Bolles earned second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors after the 2020 season. On social media, Bolles posted: “Broncos Country, It’s been a great 8 years! Thanks for everything! And … I’m not leaving. The show goes on!”

Since 2017, Bolles has allowed the sixth-fewest sacks (36) among tackles with at least 3,100 snaps.

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) hugs Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver Credit: AP/Jack Dempsey

The extension of Bolles means the Broncos have all five starting offensive linemen on board through next season. Guard Quinn Meinerz agreed to four-year contract extension in July.

The Broncos also signed cornerback Patrick Surtain II to a four-year contract extension in September worth $96 million, including $77.5 million in guarantees. Linebacker Jonathon Cooper agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension in November.