Get me rewrite! Saffold back to Rams

St. Louis Rams tackle Rodger Saffold takes part in a...

St. Louis Rams tackle Rodger Saffold takes part in a drill during training camp at the team's practice facility Monday, July 29, 2013, in St. Louis. Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson

By Bob Glauber

Just hours after the Raiders backed out of a $42.5 million free agent deal for Rodger Saffold, the Rams free agent tackle has another deal ... with the Rams! 

The Raiders had concerns about the condition of Saffold's shoulder, so they pulled out of the deal. But the Rams, who have known about the shoulder issue, were sufficiently comfortable to bring Saffold back on a five-year deal. It's unknown how much money the Rams were offering, although it likely wasn't as massive as the Raiders' deal.

Even so, it's a sigh of relief for Saffold, who gets to stay in St. Louis and gets a new deal to boot. 

