Giants took unique approach with Dominique Rodgers-Cromarite

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Teams will often woo a free agent by telling him how great he is, how impressed they are by his skills, and what wonderful talent he has. When it came to landing cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, the Giants did just the opposite.

"We have a young man who really wants to be coached,” Tom Coughlin said of the team’s pitch to Rodgers-Cromartie which included a presentation of areas where he could improve. “We studied and we saw some areas that we can really help him in and we were very specific about how that would happen and he was very receptive to it. Our coaches worked their tails off on him, spent a lot of time. A lot of time.”

The Giants weren’t the first stop on Rodgers-Cromartie’s free agency tour. A day earlier, he was with the Jets.

“It seemed as if he was going to continue to visit until he found what he wanted,” Coughlin said. “When he came to see us, we knew we would have our chance.”

It also helped that the Giants were willing to offer him a long-term deal. Coughlin said for a player who had been with three teams in his first six years and was about to sign with his third team in three seasons, having the security of a five-year deal with the Giants was alluring. The Jets were reportedly offering just a one-year contract.

“He was looking for a place to sink his roots and become a guy who represented a team and stayed there and worked his way through things and wanted to be a part of something other than a one-year-here, one-year-there kind of thing,” Coughlin said. “He responded to that. He jumped on that. He wanted to be a guy who is associated with a team.”

Even with that, the Giants weren’t always sure they would land him.

“You keep working it and working it and working it,” Coughlin said. “You may not have anything definite at the very beginning but as it works out you just stay with it.”