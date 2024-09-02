It’s almost as if Adoree' Jackson never left the Giants.

As the team is still ironing out the depth chart at that key position of cornerback, the team signed him on Monday.

Entering his eighth season, Jackson spent the last three with the Giants.

He previously logged four seasons with the Titans, and for three of those, Shane Bowen was a defensive coach. Bowen is now in his first season as Giants defensive coordinator.

Could Jackson start on Sunday against the Vikings in the season opener? Anything is possible.

“It's definitely not the same as going through a training camp and all those things,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said. “This happens quite a bit in this league. I know he’s worked out. He looked good in the workout, in shape. Now it's getting into football shape as quick as we can get him into it.”

Jackson, who smiled throughout the Zoom call, said his time with Bowen in Tennessee will help his transition.

“Understanding some of the verbiage may have changed,” Jackson said, “but it’s easy for me to wire my mind on how to compartmentalize what these defenses may be and some of the calls. So, I think that's helpful.”

Jackson, who will turn 29 this month, said he knows "It's going to be a difference" from the training he has been doing, adding: “I've been out there in just shorts and cleats running around, doing what I've been doing to stay ready.”

At the end of last season, Jackson earned a coverage grade of just 45.9 from Pro Football Focus. That was easily the lowest grade of his career. He also allowed a passer rating of 95.5, his second-highest mark, and gave up two touchdowns when he was deemed the nearest defender.

Over the last three years, Jackson has played 37 games with 36 starts and has totaled 176 tackles (136 solo), two interceptions, 23 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three tackles for loss. Jackson also started both postseason games during the 2022 season and recorded 14 tackles (11 solo) and one tackle for loss.

Daboll did not seem concerned about Jackson’s extended time away or that he missed training camp.

“I think that's part of playing defense in football, is regardless of any position you play, you have to get the man down with the ball in his hands,” Daboll said. “That's something we stress for every player. This is his first day after we saw him when he signed. We'll get him acclimated in the system. It's one thing working out and doing all those things, it's another thing of playing football. We'll see where he's at. I'm sure he'll give everything he can give to try to be as ready as he can be.”

Asked if he ever thought the door was closed on a return to the Giants, Jackson said, “No, I didn't think the door was closed. No, I didn't think that.”

Daboll said the Giants had conversations about Jackson for “I don't know how many days or weeks before this, but we've had conversations. Until it happens, you don't know if it's going to happen.”

Interestingly, considering Jackson’s return, Daboll said that cornerbacks Cor’Dale Flott and Nick McCloud are also both ready to play.

“I’d say we're healthy now at that spot with and we’ll see where we're at here,” Daboll said, “but it is good to have Adoree’ aboard.”

Asked if Jackson could also return punts, Daboll said, “Potentially.”

Notes & quotes: The corresponding move to adding Jackson to the roster was the release of tight end/fullback Jakob Johnson. But he was then signed back to the practice squad and receiver Miles Boykin was released . . . Inside linebacker Micah McFadden hasn’t played since he was injured in the second preseason game against the Texans. Asked about McFadden’s status, Daboll said, “Yeah, everybody's getting better. We'll put the injury report out Wednesday, but everybody's getting better.”