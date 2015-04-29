Brandon Scherff a fine pick for Giants, says NFL Network's Mike Mayock

It has been 11 years since the Giants had a top-10 pick in the draft. Should they try to select someone a little more exciting than an offensive lineman with such a rare opportunity?

"To me, I always think the most important thing is not worrying about excitement and worrying about wins," NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock said at a pre-draft event on Wednesday. "If Brandon Scherff is there at 9 -- I don't think Amari Cooper is going to get there, I don't think that kind of guy is going to get there -- so from my perspective Brandon Scherff fits the bill."

Scherff is probably the most NFL-ready offensive lineman in the draft. The Iowa product said he visited the Giants about two weeks ago.

Mayock said Scherff gives the Giants versatility on the line.

"Then you can do whatever you want to do with Justin Pugh, kick him in [to guard], keep him out [at right tackle], whatever," Mayock said. "It gives them the flexibility to try to put five good guys on the field as opposed to just saying 'Pugh, you're a right tackle' or whatever."

It certainly seems like it would be the smart choice. But it does lack some razzmatazz, which is what Chicago is supposed to be known for.

"What was wrong with the guy they got last year?" Mayock said in answer to that. "He was pretty exciting."