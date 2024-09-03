The Giants need Brian Burns to be a difference-maker on defense.

They acquired the outside linebacker in a trade with the Panthers in March. Burns has been one of the league’s most effective pass rushers. In his first five seasons with the Panthers, he recorded 46 sacks and was a two-time Pro Bowler. He joins a Giants team that finished the 2023 season with 34 sacks, tied for the league’s fourth-lowest total. Burns sat down with Newsday, and it was clear that he’s happy to be a Giant.

What do you want Giants fans to know about Brian Burns?

“I know what they see on the field, and they’re excited about what I do on the field. But, as a person, I take very seriously my character, doing the right thing off the field. And that I’m very appreciative of the spot that I’m in. So, I just want them to know I appreciate the fans, and I appreciate that God blessed me to have this platform. Just know I’m appreciative and I’m humble.”

How much do you want to win here?

“I’m very excited. It was a long five years (in Carolina). I’m thankful for it, of course. I feel like it’s taught me resiliency. But it was a long five years. It wasn’t fun losing.”

What did a younger Brian Burns dream of?

“Honestly? I definitely had dreams of playing in the NFL. Or just being a professional athlete, in general. I played two sports [football and basketball] My dad [Brian Sr.] went far in basketball. He didn’t make it to the pros, but he went far, playing for Kansas. And my brother [Stanley McClover, a seventh-round draft pick by Carolina in the 2006 draft] was a living testimony, because he made it to the Panthers. So, I watched him in the league and that kind of inspired me to go in that direction."

What do you expect of yourself on the football field?

"I’m a hard critic. My expectation every time I step on the field, honestly, is to be the baddest dude on there. You’ve got to have that mindset playing this sport. Otherwise, you can get taken advantage of."

Do you have a Dexter Lawrence story?

"When I first saw Dex, I think it was in the Army All-American Game. He was the biggest kid I’ve ever seen. We had to share a room, and at the time, coming out of high school, I was maybe 200 pounds. Dex was the biggest person I’ve ever seen in my life. So, I sat with him on the bus, and he took up the whole seat. (Burns laughed.) When I went to sleep at night, I looked at him across the room in the other bed, and I’m thinking, there’s no way this guy is this big. It was crazy."

Can you and Kayvon Thibodeaux bring out the best in each other?

"I definitely believe we can. We always push each other. He’s always saying, ‘strive for greatness’ and I’m always giving him little nuggets and gems from my experiences. (On the field during training camp) we had competitions to see who got the first sack of the day. (If) he got it, I give him that. But next time, he’s not getting it."

How would you describe playing for Brian Daboll?

“I like him because he’s very genuine, he’s real. At the same time, he’s personable. He makes jokes. But don’t take his kindness for weakness. He’s about his business, but at the same time, you’re able to relate to him.”

Giants linebacker Brian Burns and head coach Brian Daboll during training camp in East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 10. Credit: Ed Murray

What do you make of defensive coordinator Shane Bowen?

"I like Shane. He’s one of those coaches who’s blunt, straight to the point. I don’t like a lot of beating around the bush. And Shane’s that guy. He’s going to let you know what it is, what we’re going to do and that’s it. There’s not a whole lot of back and forth with him. And I like that. I like it to be very professional and straightforward. Other than that, outside the building, he’s a cool dude to talk to. Me and my family had dinner with him, and it was a great time. We were able to talk about anything."

What do you do to get away from football?

"I love the movies. I like going to the theater, getting my popcorn. I also like the dine-in movies. I get myself a little platter. They have a nice meal, and I go by myself. That’s my little get-away. Or I’ll go bowling. And I’m a big Marvel fan. So, I’ll binge anything like that. That’s how I get away."

What do you imagine for your first Giants football season?

"This season's big for me, honestly. You know, I’m in a new (place) with a new team, new season. A lot of things make this season special. For me, it’s new. A new team, a new (contract). All the expectations for me, new partners to work with. So I feel like it’s going to be a big season for me. I really want to take it as far as we can. We know the potential that we have. My main thing is something [former Panthers teammate] Christian McCaffrey taught me a long time ago: Confidence is in preparation. I have big expectations for this year."