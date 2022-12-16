Giants might have to face Chase Young in Commanders rematch

It sure looks as if the Giants are getting ready to play the same team they faced two weeks ago, but there’s still one very big unknown that could change the character of their attack.

The Commanders might finally herald the return of Chase Young on Sunday night. He has been out since last November after tearing his ACL. The defensive end had 24 pressures in the nine games before his injury, according to Pro Football Focus, and was activated off the PUP list three weeks ago but has yet to play. But comments from Commanders coach Ron Rivera and Young indicate the former second overall pick and Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 is getting mighty close to a return.

Though it’s yet to be seen how much Young resembles the player of old, one thing is certain: The Giants offense could do without him.

“It’s an opportunity for them to add a really good player to their defense,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said Thursday. “We’ll have to prep for him and account for him in both the run and pass game. Really, even in situational positions – third down, red zone, short yardage – we have to make sure we take care of him and prep for the whole entire front as well.”

It doesn’t help that the Commanders already have a talented front, and that the Giants' ground attack – the thing that made them so dangerous early – has stagnated in the past four games.

“Adding him just makes it better,” Andrew Thomas said earlier this week. “He’s an explosive rusher. He plays hard. So, really do a good job. I don’t really know how they’re going to use him as far as snap counts and stuff like that. Just watch film from last year and his rookie year to prepare for that.”

Extra points

DL Leonard Williams, who missed last Sunday’s game against the Eagles because of a neck injury, continued to be limited in practice but said he’s doing more as the days progress, opening an avenue for his return this week . . . WR Richie James and OLB Jihad Ward, both returning from concussions, began limited practice and are stepping toward a return, coach Brian Daboll said ... CB Nick McCloud didn’t practice because of an illness.