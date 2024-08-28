Daniel Jones stood at his locker Wednesday and, by his standards, made a little news.

Asked if the 2024 Giants are better than the team that closed last year’s edition, Jones said yes.

“I think we've improved in a number of areas,” the quarterback said. “Across the board, yeah, we're better. We've had a good training camp and we're ready to go. It's always important to stay healthy and make sure we're taking care of our bodies and doing everything we can to stay healthy. I feel good about where we are.”

Jones, of course, wasn’t part of the home stretch last year. In Week 9 of last season, he tore his ACL, ending his season, which was also marred by neck issues.

These days, Jones is healthy and looking forward to the start of the season.

But first things first, he said.

“Yeah, I think this week is important,” Jones said. “Focus on us and make sure we're locked in and ready to go. Obviously, you understand who we're playing the first game [against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium]. But I think Dabs [coach Brian Daboll] has made a point of it being about us this week, focusing on ourselves and it's another week of training camp and making sure we're ready to go.”

It should buoy the quarterback’s spirits that the offensive line seems to be intact for the start of the season. That was not the case earlier in camp but, with the season looming, the five started offensive linemen have practiced together.

“Yeah, it’s good to have all those guys out there together,” Jones said. “Them playing together as much as possible is important, building chemistry and communication. All the things that go into playing well as a group and they've done a good job throughout training camp as guys have been out, still spending time together in meetings, getting reps in the walk-through and communicating. I feel good about where we are, but it’s definitely nice to have them all out there.”

If the line, now coached by Carmen Briccillo, can hold up its end, Jones and the receiving corps should be beneficiaries. Any team wants its playmakers to make plays. The Giants had too few of those opportunities last season.

“Yeah, I think we've got a lot of talented guys for sure,” Jones said of a receiving corps that includes Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. “[We have] lot of guys who can step up and make plays for us and guys who bring different skill sets to the table. I'm excited about the group of guys. I think we’ve got a lot of speed on the field and guys who can make plays. My job is to get it to them and let them do their thing."

Nabers to get unretired No. 1 jersey

According to the Giants, it is with the permission of the family of Giants legend Ray Flaherty, Malik Nabers will wear jersey No. 1 in this, his rookie season. Flaherty was the first pro athlete in any sport to have his jersey retired. This is the second time in Giants history they have “unretired” a number. They did it for Ward Cuff’s 14 when Y.A. Tittle came to town.Flaherty helped the Giants win the 1934 NFL championship.

Notes & quotes: The Giants appear to be thin at the cornerback position, but general manager Joe Schoen said. “I feel good.” He noted the drafting of Dru Phillips in the third round. “We’re excited about where we got him. You get a certain amount of swings, and if we can upgrade there we will.” For now, it appears that the cornerback who starts opposite Deonte Banks will be either Nick McCloud and Cor’Dale Flott . . . Schoen was asked several questions about the corner position. He said: “If you called every team, 32 out of 32 would probably say they’re looking for depth at corner. It’s a difficult position to find.” Daboll said he believes he knows who will start opposite Banks but declined to identify the player . . . Schoen said, he likes the “chemistry” of the team. I think that’s important,” he said. “Some of the best teams aren’t the most talented teams but they come together, they work hard, they come together, they know their assignments. We don’t know how this team’s going to react when they’re down 10. Or if we’re up 10, when adversity strikes, what’s that going to look like?”