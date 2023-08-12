Brian Daboll anticipates Giants QB Daniel Jones playing in preseason

Daniel Jones got to watch the Giants’ preseason opener Friday night in Detroit from a sideline view. But their starting quarterback could get an even closer view of the action before the exhibition schedule runs its course.

There are two practice games left and both are at MetLife Stadium — this coming Friday night against Carolina and Aug. 26 against the Jets.

Could Jones play against the Panthers?

“We'll talk about that at the end of the week,” coach Brian Daboll said during his Zoom media session Saturday. “Again, these decisions really are made toward the end of the week . . . There’s a lot of research and communication that goes into it, but I’d anticipate him playing.”

Happy returns?

The Giants could use a charge in their return game. Eric Gray is getting his shot.

The fifth-round rookie raced for a 36-yard kickoff return that was called back because of a hold. So he had three kickoff returns for 62 yards and two punt returns for 8 yards.

“Fielded the ball well,” Daboll said. “We’ll . . . try to get him as many reps back there as we can. That was a controlled environment but made good decisions. Had the good long one.”

Hot glare

Daboll appeared to glare at his special teams coordinator, Thomas McGaughey, after the Giants yielded a 95-yard TD on a punt return.

“Nonissue,” Daboll said. “I’m a competitive guy. We’re all competitive. We’re in a competitive environment. I hold everybody, not just T-Mac, myself, and everybody else, to a high standard. Love T-Mac.”

Extra points

Daboll had no update as yet on the two players who left with injuries, receiver Collin Johnson (knee) and defensive back Cor’Dale Flott (abdomen) . . . Daboll said the interior offensive line starters, center John Michael Schmitz Jr., left guard Joshua Ezeudu and right guard Ben Bredeson, “worked well together.”