Giants QB Daniel Jones says his injury rehab is going well

For the first time since he underwent knee surgery to repair his torn ACL, Daniel Jones spoke with reporters Wednesday.

He said his goal is to be ready for 2024 training camp.

Jones suffered the injury Nov. 5 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He had season-ending surgery Nov. 22.

“My surgery went well,” Jones said. “I’m a couple weeks into the rehab, and I’m doing everything I can to check all the boxes and go through it as thoroughly and as well as I can.”

Coach Brian Daboll said Jones was in the facility shortly after the surgery to begin his rehab.

“I think it’s going well so far. I’m only two weeks in,” Jones said. “I’m back there rehabbing and being around the team as much as I can.

Obviously, I spend a lot of time in the training room rehabbing. I’m around as much as I can be.”

That there was no other damage to his knee was significant.

“Lucky, for sure,” Jones said. “The surgery’s easier and the recovery is a lot easier without any other injuries.”

With his 2023 season over, Jones is practicing patience.

“I’m trying to focus on what’s right in front of me during each stage, and do as well as I can with each of those,” he said. “It’s a long road ahead.”

Jones was at MetLife Stadium on Wednesday to honor a young man, Eduardo Recinos, with USA Football's Heart Of A Giant Award, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery and the New York Giants. This award program seeks to find and highlight Tri-State high school players who “demonstrate that extra something special.”

The award included a grand prize trophy and a $10,000 equipment grant for the Putnam Valley High School football program.

Recinos was diagnosed with Spastic Cerebral Palsy at birth.

When he was declared the winner, his football team celebrated with Recinos. And Jones surprised him and his family with tickets to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

“A story like Eduardo’s is especially important,” Jones said. “He’s overcome a lot of obstacles in his life, since he was born. To now be walking on own, with a lot of positivity, that certainly makes a difference.”

With his season over, Jones endured an injury-marred season. He suffered a neck injury in Week 5 against the Dolphins, then tore his ACL four weeks later.

“I saw him [Tuesday],” Daboll said. “He was walking, he had his big brace on, but you know Daniel, he’ll do everything you can do to rehab and get as good as he can.”

In Jones’ absence, 13-year veteran Tyrod Taylor initially took over at quarterback. But he suffered four broken ribs, including two displaced, against the Jets. That opened the door for undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito to be the starting quarterback.

Now, with Taylor healthy, DeVito has retained the starting job.

“I think Tommy’s played well,” Jones said. “He’s stepped up and shown up and played big-time these last three games. It’s been fun to watch him.

"He’s talented. He throws the ball well. He’s got a strong arm. He throws the ball accurately. He played well during training camp, played well in practice leading up to this point. And he’s obviously played well in the games. I’m not surprised.”

Taylor has returned to the role of backup.

“I think it’s obviously a tough [situation] for Tyrod,” Jones said. “He’s a pro, he knows how to go about his work and focus on what he can control. I know he’s doing that. Obviously, it’s a tough situation for him. But he’s a pro, he’s a mature guy.”