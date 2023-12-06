Giants rookie Jalin Hyatt still focused on team goals

Jalin Hyatt probably didn’t want to wait two weeks to get back on the field.

Hyatt had the biggest day of his rookie season against the Patriots with five receptions for 109 yards, then the Giants went into their bye week. That, he would tell you, is just the beginning.

But, as he’s done consistently this season, Hyatt prefers to talk about the team.

“We’re trying to make the playoffs, that’s our focus,” Hyatt said Wednesday. "Obviously, we can’t control everything. But what we can control is obviously to win games, starting with the Packers on Monday night.”

While their playoff chances currently fall into the long-shot category, Hyatt still believes.

“It’s going to be great atmosphere” on Monday night, he said. “I’m proud of this team. We’re starting to get to where we want to get to. It’s all about consistency. It’s all about confidence, and I feel like we have momentum to continue to go on a winning streak. It’s all about us. We can’t beat ourselves. That’s our main focus. Do what we do and keep getting better.”

The Giants are preparing to play a Packers team that has won three straight games, against the Chargers, Lions and Kansas City. The Packers likely will come into the game full of confidence.

Notes & quotes: Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence remained out Wednesday, but coach Brian Daboll is hopeful he’ll return for Monday night’s game. Lawrence is having a dominant season, again, despite the injury concerns … Asked how Tyrod Taylor practiced Tuesday, coming off the injury to his ribs and knowing that Tommy DeVito will start at quarterback, Daboll said: “He looked good, he threw the ball well. We had a good conversation. As a true competitor, you'd be disappointed. I think any of us would be disappointed. But he’s a true pro."