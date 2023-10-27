Daniel Jones out Sunday for Giants vs. Jets, perhaps longer

“Yep.”

With that one short word, Brian Daboll seemed to cast doubt on Daniel Jones’ status for the rest of the 2023 season.

It was no surprise when the Giants coach said before practice on Friday that his starting quarterback would not play against the Jets on Sunday because of a neck injury.

But things got more complicated when Daboll was pressed on the fact that on Oct. 18, he was asked whether he expects Jones to play again this season and said that he did.

“Are you convinced his season is not over?” he was asked that day.

Answer: “Yeah, it’s not over.”

This time, Daboll said simply, “He’s getting better, and we’ll see where he is next week. I don’t have a crystal ball with injuries.”

When a reporter noted that was a less definitive statement than Daboll had offered previously, the coach simply said, “Yep.”

That did not bode well for Jones returning anytime soon.

Brian Daboll on if Daniel Jones will play again this season: "He's getting better, we'll see where he is next week"



On if this is less declarative than previous statements: "Yup...he's getting better, we'll see where he is next week"@Connor_J_Hughes pic.twitter.com/8L4m7SexMe — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 27, 2023

Jones was injured in the fourth quarter of an Oct. 8 loss to the Dolphins when he was sacked from behind by Andrew Van Ginkel. Jones has missed the past two games, after being listed as questionable last week, spelled by Tyrod Taylor. He returned to practice last week, serving on the scout team, but he still has not been cleared for contact.

Daboll repeatedly deferred to doctors and trainers when asked about the decision to keep Jones on the sideline, saying he simply is reacting to what he is told.

“We’ll see what happens next week,” Daboll said. “He’s getting better.”

When asked whether Jones has been out longer than he expected, Daboll said, “I never expect anything with injuries. Whenever the medical people tell me, that’s what I go with.”

Asked what Jones has been doing, Daboll said, “It’s non-contact stuff. He’s throwing, he feels better every day. He’s done a good job with things he can do on the practice field. We’ll take it one day at a time, but he’s getting closer.”

Jones said on Wednesday that he still was experiencing symptoms from the injury. He said it is a different injury than the neck injury that cost him the final six games of the 2021 season.

“I think when you see other guys that have similar situations as mine and they’re able to progress and come back, I’m following a similar timeline to that,” Jones said on Wednesday. “That’s kind of the optimism, and it’s a different injury than last time.”