Daniel Jones held out of Wednesday's Giants practice

Any “optimism” the Giants had been expressing regarding Daniel Jones’ neck injury took a hit on Wednesday when the quarterback reported an increase in soreness and was held out of practice.

Head coach Brian Daboll said Jones is “day-to-day” with the injury, which occurred in Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. His availability for this week’s game in Buffalo on Sunday night is very much in question.

“Let’s let it play out here,” Daboll said. “Today he is not practicing. We’ll see how he is the next day and then the next day after that. I think we’ll take this all the way to the end of the week.”

Daboll would not say what the specific injury entails, calling it only a “sore neck.” He said Jones reported more discomfort in the area on Wednesday than he had in previous days.

Jones was not even on the field with the team during the portion of practice open to the media.

Jones said on a podcast Tuesday that he was feeling better, that the injury was not related to the neck issue that cost him the final six games of the 2021 season, and that he would be doing everything he could to play on Sunday.

“Just trying to heal up as quickly as possible and follow the advice from the trainers and doctors,” he said.

Daboll would not say if Jones has been cleared for contact, which was a critical hurdle he could not overcome in 2021.

“It’s everything,” Daboll said Wednesday of what would go into a decision on Jones. “You talk with Daniel, you talk with the trainers. We’ll always do what is best for the player.”

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor would start Sunday if Jones is unable to play.

“He’s a pro and he’s done this a long time.” Daboll said of Taylor. “He prepares every week like he is going to play. He’ll be out there today getting all of the reps.”

Practice squad rookie Tommy DeVito is the only other quarterback on the team’s roster, and Daboll said the Giants have had discussions about adding a veteran and what their depth chart could look like without Jones on Sunday.

Jones’ neck is not the only injury the Giants offense is monitoring closely. Starting left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) is not scheduled to practice on Wednesday, Daboll said, and tight end Darren Waller was added to the injury report with a groin. Waller was not going to practice on Wednesday either, but Daboll said he thought he might have a chance to play Sunday. Offensive linemen John Michael Schmitz and Matt Peart both did not practice Wednesday with shoulder injuries.

Saquon Barkley, meanwhile, was expected to practice on Wednesday. He has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain.