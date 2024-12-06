Darius Slayton was surprised when his face popped up on a video during a team meeting Monday. Then he was confused, until the wide receiver saw the rest of the clip and his teammates saluted him with cheers.

The news became official Thursday, with Slayton being named the Giants’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. It proved a worthy honor for someone respected in the locker room for his leadership, professionalism and community service.

“I'm honestly very grateful to be nominated,” Slayton told Newsday. “Obviously, we don't necessarily do what we do for any recognition but at the same time, this helps bring some light to the causes that we support and that we've been trying to help out.”

All 32 teams nominate a player who exemplifies Payton's charitable spirit. The winner is announced on Feb. 6 at the NFL Honors ceremony. Each nominee receives up to $55,000 for the charity of the choice while the winner receives $265,000.

Slayton’s work includes assisting with the Far Rockaway, Harlem and Bronx Giants, a program to help improve police-community relations and assist youth with after school programs. The six-year veteran also hosts an annual car show in Queens for kids, as well as assists the Giants’ effort to help grow girls flag football.

It’s been a bright spot during a rough Giants season. At 2-10, there’s been little to cheer about, or look forward to, with the team eliminated from playoff contention.

Slayton’s numbers also took a dip with the emergence of rookie Malik Nabers. After leading the Giants in receiving in four of the his first five seasons, including the last two, Slayton is second in receiving yards (477) and third in receptions (34).

However, fewer targets hasn't affected his role as a mentor to the Giants’ young receiving corps.

“He’s been the ultimate pro,” third-year receiver Wan’Dale Robinson told Newsday. “He comes in each and every day. He does everything right. If there’s anybody you want to point [to] on how you do everything each and every day, it would be him.”

Slayton’s passion came from his parents, Eddie and Pamela, teaching him and his sister to always look out for others, whether it was family or neighbors. In turn, he wanted to serve others in the same way once he got drafted by the Giants in 2019.

In Atlanta - near his hometown of Norcross, Georgia - he found ways to serve by hosting free football camps and providing meals to families in need.

“It’s all stuff that was important to us,” Slayton said. “Myself, my mother and my cousin would help me do all this.”

Not surprisingly, his teammates and coaches tried to rally support immediately. Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka opened his availability Thursday by saying he cast his vote for Slayton while also praising how he’s helped an offense that’s been in flux while starting three quarterbacks.

“He's played a lot of defensive backs, so he understands how to attack those guys and just being a resource for the young guys in the room,” Kafka said.

Slayton is a free agent after this season, so being nominated could be one of the final rewards of his Giants tenure. With five games left, his future is in question with the emergence of Nabers along with Robinson taking strides forward this season.

Yet, neither that nor the team’s struggles changed Slayton’s motivation to continue serving or being a steady veteran in the locker room.

“Regardless of how football is going, that’s nothing or no bearing on whether or not you take time out of your day to help people,” Slayton said. “So, regardless of our record or whatever, that has nothing to do with the things that you do off the field.

“If we were undefeated and the No. 1 seed on our way to the playoffs, or the situation we’re in now, I would still try to do the things that I'm doing and helping people.”

Nabers nursing injury

Nabers (groin) was limited in practice Thursday as were safeties Tyler Nubin (knee) and Dane Belton (hip). All three were new additions to the injury report. Nabers' groin has been a recurring issue this season.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke (back) did not participate for the second straight day. Tackles Jermaine Eluemunor and Evan Neal were limited participants after not practicing Wednesday.