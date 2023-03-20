Darius Slayton: No way I was leaving Giants now

Darius Slayton had opportunities to leave the Giants in free agency.

In the end, given the current state of the team, none of them outweighed the possibilities of staying.

“It would’ve been kind of crazy to leave as soon as we get the thing built,” Slayton said, alluding to the turnaround the Giants had in 2022.

Slayton has been further energized by the Giants' moves in free agency.

“I think just some of the guys we’ve been able to sign, it’s just a testament to what we’ve been able to build here and what [offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and coach Brian Daboll] have been able to bring to us.”

In addition to Daniel Jones (four-year, $160 million deal), Saquon Barkley (franchise tag, $10.091M for one year) and Slayton (2 years, $12M) returning, the Giants traded with the Raiders for tight end Darren Waller and also brought in former Colts receiver Parris Campbell.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Giants in 2019, Slayton’s first three seasons were lean ones.

Now, he recognizes a franchise on the rise when he sees one. And, for Slayton, that began with Daniel Jones at quarterback.

"I was really happy when his deal got done,” Slayton said. “That was obviously a huge plus for me in coming back here. So, I was extremely happy to see him [signed].”

Slayton, who had 46 catches for 724 yards and two touchdowns in 2022, was an early believer in Jones.

“I might’ve been happier for his deal than my own deal, honestly,” said Slayton, who signed a two-year, $12M deal. “Just because [I’ve seen] the way that people viewed him before and the way they view him now. Anybody who follows me on Twitter knows Daniel Jones slander is not being tolerated on my timeline. That’ll be that way probably until the day I die. So, I’m extremely happy for him. And I’m just glad he was able to get his deal.”

Feliciano to 49ers. Former Giants offensive lineman Jon Feliciano told Newsday on Monday that he agreed to a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Along with the loss of Nick Gates to the Washington Commanders earlier in free agency, the Giants have lost two veteran linemen.