Darren Waller excited his touchdown gave Giants fans something to cheer about

Giants fans probably felt like throwing a parade in the MetLife Stadium parking lot after Darren Waller snapped the team’s long touchdown drought with his first score as a Giant in the second quarter of a 14-7 victory over Washington on Sunday.

Waller knows about catching touchdowns. Over the past four seasons, the tight end had 17 with the Raiders, which is why the Giants traded for him.

Waller also knows about parades. At least his wife does.

Waller’s wife, Kelsey Plum, and her teammates on the WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces will be honored with one on Monday in Las Vegas. The Aces clinched their second straight title by beating the Liberty in Game 4 on Wednesday night in Brooklyn.

Waller was at the game. Plum was not able to be at Sunday’s game because of Monday’s parade, Waller said.

“It’s cool life moments,” Waller said. “Being able to be there for her and then just being able to make plays for this team. Guys on this team are close, have good relationships. Making a play like that, it’s what we needed. It kind of gave us some life.”

The Giants had not scored a touchdown since Matt Breida’s 8-yard run with 10 minutes left in the third quarter in Week 3 at San Francisco.

That streak of 220 minutes and 52 seconds of game action ended when Tyrod Taylor hit Waller with a 15-yard touchdown pass 42 seconds into the second quarter as the Giants took a 7-0 lead.

The Giants were booed by the home crowd after their first offensive series, when the unit went three-and-out. But there was nothing but cheers after Waller secured the touchdown catch on a third-and-goal from the 15.

“I knew that it had been a while,” said Waller, who had seven catches for 98 yards. “It’s a great feeling. That’s what football is about. It’s inclusive for the fans, the environment in the stadium. Having them on your side, making a play to get them on their feet, that’s what football’s all about.”

The Giants didn’t make the end of that drive easy, as has been their way all season. They had a first-and-goal at the Washington 8 when Taylor was sacked for a four-yard loss on the final play of the first quarter.

Two plays later, tackle Justin Pugh was called for holding, pushing the Giants back to the 15. That’s when Taylor threw over the middle in the end zone to Waller, who beat two defenders for six points.

The drought was over.

“That was great,” said a beaming coach Brian Daboll. “I was happy.”

Especially after last Sunday night’s 14-9 loss at Buffalo, when the Giants had two drives stall on the 1-yard line, including the final one of the game.

Said Waller: “It felt good. It just brought an element of fun back to things, you know, because it's like with the drought and everything it brings in a little element of pressing. Like, ‘OK, we got in the red zone. We’ve got to execute.’ To be able to do that . . . that's what the fans love, that’s what we love. The game’s about fun at the end of the day anyway.”