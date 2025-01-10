How Deshaun Watson's injury affects the Giants at the NFL Draft

The Giants’ hopes of drafting a quarterback took a hit Friday with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson re-rupturing his Achilles tendon.

The Browns announced on Friday that Watson had surgery Thursday to repair his right Achilles tendon. He initially was hurt on Oct. 20 but after an MRI this week, it was discovered the tendon ruptured again.

That news could hurt the Giants’ chances of finding a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in April's NFL Draft. The Browns have the No. 2 pick after the Titans go first, and with Watson expected to “miss significant time” next season per the team’s statement, they’re now in the market for a quarterback.

There’s two top quarterback prospects this draft in Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. The Titans could very well draft a replacement for Will Levis, who was benched by the end of last season.

As for the Browns? Either they draft a quarterback or go hunting in free agency. Watson is owed $46 million next season so that limits who they can go after. The Browns could consider drafting a younger, cheaper quarterback even if Watson returns at some point.

It just makes it harder for the Giants to dream of drafting their franchise quarterback barring a trade. It’s also more pressure on the front office to be more active in free agency or consider drafting a quarterback in later rounds, which seems tougher in a draft light on promising talent.

General manager Joe Schoen touted the team’s financial flexibility -- $53.4 million in cap space, per Over The Cap -- to spend where needed this offseason.

“Our hands aren't tied behind our back,” Schoen said Monday. “Financially, we're in good shape. We're in a good salary cap situation. We have draft capital to make changes."

That capital looks a bit less shiny with Watson’s injury as the Giants may have to consider more options beyond the draft to upgrade their quarterback play.