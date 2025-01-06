1. Tennessee: QB Cam Ward, Miami

It may take some time for Ward to develop and for the Titans to put together enough pieces to help him succeed, but having the quarterback in the building is the most important part of any rebuild.

2. Cleveland: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Being weighed down by Deshaun Watson’s massive contract doesn’t have many benefits, but allowing you to skip a quarterback and select a dynamic (and potential two-way) player is one of them.

3. Giants: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Maybe that little catch he had in the streets of midtown Manhattan with Malik Nabers last month was a sign of things to come.

4. New England: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

The Patriots need someone who can start to protect Drake Maye. Getting the top lineman in the nation is a start.

5. Jacksonville: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

The Jags gave Trevor Lawrence the big contract. Now they give him another big weapon.

6. Las Vegas: Will Johnson, CB. Michigan

The Raiders still need a quarterback and Jalen Milroe will be tempting, but Johnson will help the defense immediately.

7. Jets: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

A lot of the problems with the Jets’ defense this season stemmed from lack of help for Quinnen Williams up front. This fixes that no matter who the coach and GM are.

8. Carolina: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

A year after trading Brian Burns to the Giants, the Panthers finally will replace him.

9. New Orleans: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

A big-play threat for a revamped offense that may or may not have Derek Carr back at the helm.

10. Chicago: Kelvin Banks, OT, Texas

Caleb Williams has the weapons; he just needs the time to find them.

11. San Francisco: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia

Williams isn’t quite ready to be the main guy in an NFL pass rush system just yet, but with Nick Bosa still around, he won’t have to be.

12. Dallas: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Cowboys have been missing a big-play runner since Ezekiel Elliott’s prime passed him by. Jerry Jones gets himself a new bell cow.

13. Miami: Walter Nolan, DT, Mississippi

The Dolphins are mostly built on speed, but this will give them some stoutness as well.

14. Indianapolis: James Pearce, Edge, Tennessee

With an aging defensive line and some edge rushers sure to leave in free agency. Pearce will inject speed, athleticism and youth.

15. Atlanta: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

The Falcons are desperate for a pass rush and will take the best edge player available to them.

16. Arizona: Shavin Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina

Covering Marvin Harrison Jr. in practice will be a good test for the rookie.

17. Cincinnati: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

The Bengals may go receiver here if they can’t bring back Tee Higgins or sense discord with Ja’Marr Chase, but they need pieces on defense to get back to the playoffs.

18. Seattle: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

A massive frame to be the new anchor for the Seahawks.

