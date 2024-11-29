Giants' Lawrence likely done for the season

To add injury to insult in the Giants’ Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys, the Giants likely lost their best player, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, for the rest of the season.

Lawrence appeared to suffer a dislocated elbow during the 27-20 loss, the Giants’ seventh straight.

“He’s got an elbow,” coach Brian Daboll said on Friday. “I would say that I anticipate it being long term, which is the rest of the season.”

Daboll said additional tests would be performed on Lawrence but that he is “not very optimistic” about a positive outcome.

The Giants have been hit by a wave of injures at that position that might require adding players just to get through the final five games of the season. The Giants were eliminated from playoff contention on Thursday.