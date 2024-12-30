After Drew Lock’s three turnovers last Sunday in Atlanta, Brian Daboll chewed him out but good.

Lock threw two pick-6s against the Falcons and looked shell-shocked on the road. A week, however, can make plenty of difference.

Instead of the boos he heard during in his last start at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 8 — a 14-11 loss to the Saints — Lock heard cheers during the Giants' 45-33 win over the Colts. The quarterback had five total touchdowns (four passing) in his first start this season without a turnover.

It had been a long time since Giants fans saw a quarterback play like this. And based on last week's performance, an effort like Sunday's didn't seem possible. Nevertheless, Lock responded to Daboll’s frustration by playing one of his best games as a pro.

“You can shell up or you can take it like a man,” said Lock, who went 17-for-23 for 309 yards passing. “I’ve always been the one that kind of gets me going. I need a little bit of that. We had good conversations. He expects a lot from me, as I do myself. I can at least appreciate that."

Lock became the fifth player in league history to throw for at least 300 yards, complete four touchdown passes, run for a score and have passer rating above 155. The list? Drew Brees, Josh Allen, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Aaron Rodgers.

It’s not company Lock looked like he would be joining after throwing four interceptions in three previous starts. He threw more touchdowns to opposing defenders (three) than to his teammates (one).

That changed in the first half when he had three touchdown passes to three different receivers — Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson. He went 7-for-8 with 153 yards in the first two quarters and a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

“To have a game like that and bounce back when things weren’t great and I’m yelling at him and things like that,” Daboll said. “Again, I got a lot of respect for Drew, I know he knows that but I’m proud of the way he competed and how [he] came out and played.”

It was vindication for Lock, who’s earned his share of criticism this season. Daboll was quick to praise him this week and so were his teammates, who were happy that their growing chemistry with Lock paid off with a win.

“That’s a guy who has taken the brunt of it,” left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor said. “It’s hard to play quarterback in New York, especially with all the media and fans and the attention you get. For him to go out there and do his thing and be who he is, it’s important.”