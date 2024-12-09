After Sunday’s loss to the Saints, Drew Lock said he wasn’t told if he’ll remain the Giants' starting quarterback against the Ravens.

By Monday afternoon, a decision was made. Lock is starting for a third consecutive game, if he’s healthy pending results from an MRI.

“Drew will be the quarterback this week unless he can’t based on injury,” coach Brian Daboll said on a Zoom call with reporters.

Daboll said Lock was feeling sore and being evaluated for “a couple of things” without saying what those were.

Lock added postgame that he got X-rays but felt good despite taking 13 hits from the Saints, including two sacks.

“That’s football,” Lock said. “I’ll go back and watch it and I’ll say that I probably brought myself into a couple [of hits]…that’s what you’re prepared for. You’re prepared to get hit a couple times at quarterback.”

Lock’s second start was far from impressive. He opened 0-for-8 passing, the first time a quarterback’s done that since Cam Newton on Dec. 31, 2017, for the Panthers.

Lock finished 21-for-49 for 227 yards, setting a career-high in attempts, while rushing for a career-best 59 yards on five carries. He didn’t throw a touchdown and had an interception.

The Giants (2-11) have lost eight straight games. They amassed just 135 yards through three quarters against a Saints defense that entered as the NFL’s third-worst in yards allowed per game.

Daboll, however, elected to stick with Lock and not make any changes under center.

“He’s played really one week of practice to go out there and play,” Daboll said. "Again, things that everybody can do better. He’d be the quarterback this week if he’s healthy."