Eagles’ Duce Staley won’t discuss rumors he’s up for Giants’ offensive coordinator position

BLOOMINGTON, Miss. — Eagles running backs coach Duce Staley has turned into a sought-after man. He interviewed for the head coaching job with the Eagles in 2016 that eventually went to Doug Pederson and he’s been rumored to become the Giants’ offensive coordinator.

In terms of waiting to get that next job, Staley told Newsday: “I can’t answer that question. That’s up to the powers that be.”

Staley has close ties to new Giants head coach Pat Shurmur. Staley was still playing when Shurmur was a tight ends coach for the Eagles. And when Shurmur was the offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015, Staley was the running backs coach.

Staley has had only one job interview and that was with the Eagles and he was educated about the process.

“You learn what’s being asked, you learn in that four-to-five hour interview how organizations are ran,” Staley said. “You learn about the questions being asked and I’m happy to get that opportunity and I’m blessed and thankful.”

One player who endorses Staley for a head coaching or offensive coordinator job is Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount.

“He would be an amazing play caller,” Blount said. “Just because he’s a running backs coach doesn’t mean he’s going to be one of those coaches that go out there and run the ball 60 times and throw it 15. Duce is a guy that wants to win a lot football games, he’ll do whatever it takes to win those games. As far as a head coach, I think he’ll be a perfect candidate for a lot of teams.”