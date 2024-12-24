The Giants opened practice Tuesday in the Christmas spirit, playing Andy Williams’ holiday classic “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Sure, it was Christmas Eve. But a better song might be The Staples Singers' “Who Took the Merry Out of Christmas” since there’s little joy with the Giants on a 10-game losing streak.

More dubious history awaits Sunday. A loss to the Colts would make the Giants the first NFL team to go 0-9 at home, something not possible until the NFL expanded its schedule to 17 games in 2021.

It also means the Giants have a winless season at home for the first time since 1974. It’s something on everyone’s minds but it’s not creating extra pressure in the locker room.

“I can understand coming to a game and watching the team not win, that’s no fun,” coach Brian Daboll said. “It’s certainly no fun for anybody involved and we're doing everything we can to try to do that for us but also for the people that come out and support us.”

Drew Lock’s MRI on his right shoulder came back clean, so Daboll said Lock will remain the starter Sunday with Tommy DeVito backing him up. Lock added the MRI was just precautionary since he finished the game after being hit by Falcons linebacker Matthew Judon.

As for trying to avoid a ninth home loss this week? Lock said it’s just about trying to win Sunday, not avoiding a new low in NFL history.

“When you’re on a losing streak, you want to get that win,” said Lock. "Whether it’s at home or away, we’re fighting every week for a win and when you lose, flush it and learn from it and move on.”

It’s hard to shake how futile things have gone, especially at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have scored just eight touchdowns at home this season and are the first team with eight home losses since the 2017 Browns.

With the Raiders losing Sunday, the Giants’ 10-game losing streak is the NFL's longest active skid, along with being a franchise record. A loss would be the Giants’ 14th, setting another franchise mark.

However, linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said that’s not placing extra motivation in practice this week nor have the players discussed it much.

“Most of the stuff that is in the media, we just focus on what we can focus on each week,” Thibodeaux said. “We just focus on getting better and trying to get a win.”

For Lock, that starts with improving from his three turnovers last Sunday. He hopes that having consecutive practice weeks taking first-team reps will make things less disjointed so players can get used to his voice and timing.

“Knowing what we did the week before, take the things we need to get better at into this week and actually be able to go out there and do it is something I'm looking forward to,” Lock said. “Similar cadences with the guys, being in the huddle together. I think it can only be a positive for such a roller coaster out of that spot.”

The Giants need all the positives to avoid creating a new NFL loss club. The last home win was Jan. 7 last season in Saquon Barkley’s last game with the team and Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

A loss wouldn’t hurt because the Giants are chasing the No. 1 overall pick. Being in the driver’s seat for that might make this a wonderful time for fans bearing the pain of a bad season.

But the players know a home win — or any win — could make them feel better with two games left.

“You definitely don’t want to have low lights,” Thibodeaux said. “This year hasn’t gone as planned but I think just continuing to give it our best foot forward and making sure that we go out there and try to get a win.

Notes and Quotes

The Giants are off Wednesday for Christmas. … Malik Nabers, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Micah McFadden were among the Giants who did not practice Tuesday. Center John Michael Schmitz, cornerbacks Dru Phillips and Greg Stroman, safety Raheem Layne and defensive tackle Cory Durden also were held out. ... Linebacker Dyontae Johnson was activated from injured reserve. Johnson injured his ankle near the end of training camp and could make his NFL debut Sunday. Defensive tackle Casey Rogers was waived to make room for Johnson. ... Nose tackle Armon Watts returned to practice after being on IR since Nov. 27.