Tyrod Taylor throws for 2 TDs as Giants hold off Washington

The Giants scored a touchdown on Sunday! And then they scored another one. And then they went on to beat Washington, 14-7, at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants (2-5) had not scored a touchdown since Matt Breida’s 8-yard run with 10 minutes left in the third quarter in Week 3 at San Francisco.

That streak of 220 minutes and 52 seconds of game action ended when Tyrod Taylor hit Darren Waller with a 15-yard touchdown pass 42 seconds into the second quarter as the Giants took a 7-0 lead.

Taylor, who started his second straight game for the injured Daniel Jones (neck/inactive), threw another TD pass when Saquon Barkley took a short toss and ran 32 yards to the end zone with 8:56 left in the first half as the Giants went up 14-0.

The Giants, who had five sacks on defense in the first six games, sacked Washington (3-4) quarterback Sam Howell five times in the first half. Howell had been sacked 34 times coming into the game.

Washington made it 14-7 at the 10:21 mark of the third quarter on a four-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson Jr.

The drive was set up when Sterling Shepard muffed a punt that the Commanders recovered at the Giants’ 21. Shepard had replaced Eric Gray, who also muffed a punt and then went out with a calf injury. After his costly muff, Shepard was replaced as punt returner by Darius Slayton.

Leonard Williams blocked Washington’s 27-yard field goal attempt early in the fourth quarter.

The Giants were driving for another score when Barkley fumbled at the Washington 8. The Commanders recovered and made it all the way to the Giants’ 7 with 56 seconds left before Howell’s pass to Jahan Dotson on fourth-and-5 fell incomplete.

Taylor was 18-for-29 for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Howell was 22-for-40 for 249 yards with one interception.

The Giants next host the Jets on Oct. 29.