Giants grades: Offense gets a D for failing to perform down stretch

OFFENSE: D

The numbers are not terrible on the surface, such as 134 rushing yards and a 25-for-31, 200-yard passing day for Daniel Jones, who also rushed for 71 yards. But that obscures the real story of the Giants’ tie at 20 with Washington, which was a complete failure by the offense either to add to the score or at least run clock with first downs down the stretch. After scoring a touchdown early in the third quarter, the Giants totaled six first downs in their final eight possessions.

DEFENSE: C

After falling behind 10-0 early, the defense stiffened and gave the team a chance. Azeez Ojulari returned from a seven-game absence with a strip sack for a fumble, and his pass-rushing bookend, Kayvon Thibodeaux, had a big sack in OT. Still, the Giants yielded 411 yards total, let Taylor Heinicke complete a back-breaking fourth-down pass in the fourth quarter and gave up a 90-yard, tying TD drive late in regulation. Terry McLaurin was a problem all day, totaling eight catches for 105 yards.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Graham Gano was short on a 58-yard field-goal attempt as time expired in OT, but the kick was into the wind and the veteran figured he needed another 5 yards or so for a realistic chance at making it. Earlier, he made field-goal tries of 48 and 27 yards. Jamie Gillan punted seven times for a net average of 42.6 yards and put three kicks inside the 20-yard line.

COACHING: C

The Giants got some injured players back, which helped, but they still are a limited team, especially on offense. The coaches failed to find a way to get that unit to produce consistently. And there were some weird play calls and odd clock management, notably in the waning seconds of the first half. Brian Daboll was not wrong to eschew a fourth-and-3 attempt in overtime, but the decision did go against his go-for-broke brand.