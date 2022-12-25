Nice game for Isaiah Hodgins — except for one play

MINNEAPOLIS — When Isaiah Hodgins was claimed off waivers from the Bills on Nov. 4, he knew he had to get up to speed quickly. He and Daniel Jones knew the stakes — the Giants needed a playmaker at wide receiver, and Hodgins did what he could to fill the bill.

''It just took a lot of extra time with both of us working together,'' Hodgins said. "Doing a lot of after-practice routes, getting the timing down. Staying after, putting in the time with that. After film stuff, too. He’s done a good job being a leader and making sure the receivers are meeting after meetings with the quarterbacks and doing some extra film stuff so we can all be on the same page.''

On Saturday, Hodgins was targeted 11 times and made eight catches for 89 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown. He has been a revelation — but he also had one negative play.

With the Vikings leading 17-13 and the Giants driving, Hodgins was beaten to Jones' pass by Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson, who undercut the route for an interception at the Vikings' 18 with 11:42 to play in the game.

“I’m going to be harder on myself than any fan or reporter,” Hodgins said.

Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor spent some time after the game at Hodgins’ locker. “He had a good game and competed well,” Taylor said, adding that the key on the placement of the ball on the interception is “more so about making sure he’s on the same page with DJ at all times.”

Barkley on shooting incident

Saquon Barkley was in the Giants' meal room at their hotel on Friday night when there was a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, which is adjacent to the hotel. “I really don’t know too much about what happened,'' he said. "Obviously, I’m aware of what happened. I think there were a couple guys who were in the mall. I’m not sure exactly. But it’s a crazy world out there.”

Ojulari injures ankle

On the Vikings' first series of the second quarter, Azeez Ojulari sacked Kirk Cousins on third-and-3 from the 16, forcing a field-goal attempt. Ojulari left the game after that play with an ankle injury and did not return. After the game,, coach Brian Daboll said he didn’t have an update.

Extra points

The Giants' inactives were WR David Sills, CB Adoree’ Jackson, CB Rodarius Williams, G Shane Lemieux and G Jack Anderson.