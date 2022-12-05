Giants Q&A: How was the running game this week?

Did the Giants’ running game show improvement?

The Giants came in having lost three times in four games, and the running game was held below 100 yards in those losses. It was a little improved Sunday against Washington’s eighth-ranked run defense, but it still could be better.

The total came to 134 yards in a 20-20 tie. Daniel Jones led the Giants in rushing, rolling up 71 yards on 12 carries, although the quarterback fumbled the ball away on one of them. His longest run was for 21 yards.

“I thought we ran it well for the most part,” Jones said. “I thought the guys up front did well against a good front.”

Saquon Barkley had run for 22 and 39 yards in the previous two games, losses against Detroit and Dallas. He passed 1,000 yards rushing for the third time in his career and rushed for a 13-yard touchdown against the Commanders, but he finished with only 63 yards on 18 carries — 3.5 per try. He did have one run for 21 yards.

“I thought he ran good,” coach Brian Daboll said. “He hit some draws. There were a couple of plays that weren’t blocked as good as we need them to be blocked, a couple of people in the backfield. I’m very confident in Saquon.”

What happened on the Giants’ broken play in OT?

The Giants had third-and-3 at the Washington 45 with 1:50 left when Barkley and Richie James came together in the backfield and Jones ended up keeping the ball. He was tackled at the 45 for a sack.

“A miscommunication,” Jones said. “I’ve got to get us in the right situation, get us in the right play. Yeah, it’s on me there.”

Why didn’t Daboll go for it on the next play?

On fourth-and-3 with 1:42 remaining, Jones couldn’t get the Commanders to jump offside. The Giants took a delay penalty and punted.

“That’s the decision based on where we were at on the field and the time of the game and the situation that we were in that we felt was best,” Daboll said.

Was the Giants’ pass rush effective?

The Giants had five sacks against Taylor Heinicke and totaled 10 quarterback hits. The sacks were by Justin Ellis, Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Jihad Ward and Azeez Ojulari, who caused a fumble with his. It was Ellis’ first full sack in his nine years in the league.

“Got some pressure on those guys,” Daboll said. “I thought they played well.”

What happened to Leonard Williams?

The defensive lineman suffered a neck injury in the second half and didn’t return. There was no update after the game.

What happened to Kenny Golladay?

The receiver was inactive because of an illness.