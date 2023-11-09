Giants teammates like Tommy DeVito's New Jersey grit 

Saquon Barkley always supports his teammates.

This week, again, it’s the quarterback who has changed.

Tommy DeVito, who grew up New Jersey, basically in the shadow of MetLife Stadium, will get the start Sunday against the Cowboys.

“He’s got that Jersey mentality to him,” Barkley said Thursday. “He’s got an edge to him. He plays with confidence. You could see that in his play, you could feel that in the huddle and I’m excited for him.”

Daniel Jones tore his ACL against the Raiders, and Tyrod Taylor remains out with injured ribs.

Barkley said he sees positives in DeVito and in his style of play.

“It’s great. Having that confidence and swagger when you’re a rookie definitely helps you playing,” Barkley said. “Playing at this level, the game is moving a little faster. It’s going to slow down every single time he gets more reps, but he has that confidence, and you know the people around you have that confidence in you, too.”

Offensive lineman Justin Pugh also has been impressed.

“Tommy’s got that charisma and it shows in the huddle,” Pugh said. “It’s in the way he plays, his dancing. He’s having a good time. I'm excited for him. I’ve heard him say a few times, ‘You know where I’m from.’ He internalizes that. It’s a good thing. This area has a lot to offer and he’s representing it.”

DeVito played well in the preseason and was signed to the practice squad after the final camp cutdown. He has entered each of the Giants’ last two games in the second quarter following injuries to Taylor and Jones, respectively. In his first two regular-season appearances, DeVito has completed 17 of 27 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and run for 29 yards on eight carries, including a 6-yard score.

Snap shots

Taylor was in the locker room and in good spirits. He said he is feeling better. He was not permitted to talk to the media because he is on injured reserve. … Four Giants players did not practice Thursday, including T Evan Neal who had a boot on his ankle. The others: CB Adoree’ Jackson (concussion/neck), RB Deon Jackson (concussion) and guard Mark Glowinski (personal matter). Four players were limited: T Andrew Thomas (hamstring), WR Parris Campbell (hamstring), LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring).