Giants looking to turn the page after ugly loss to Cowboys

Brian Daboll called the NFL a “humbling league,” and he wasn’t kidding on Monday.

The day was spent with coaches and players trying to figure out how everything went so wrong on Sunday night.

“You own it, you tell them the things that need fixed and you move on," Daboll said in the aftermath of their 40-0 loss to the Cowboys. "You can’t let it linger too long. You go through the tape, you own it, then you move on.”

For a group of players determined to close the gap on the Cowboys and Eagles in their division, the game did not represent progress.

As usual, Giants players and coaches spent Monday reviewing tape.

“We are going watch the film, we are going to study it, we are going to be critical and correct it and move on,” quarterback Daniel Jones said.

Jones, who sometimes held the ball too long and other times had no chance against the Dallas defense, took responsibility.

“I think there were plenty of situations where I didn’t make a good decision, didn’t make an accurate throw, didn’t make the right read and I’m going to be very critical of myself and those situations and look to correct that going forward,” he said.

Jones was trying to find Darren Waller while being chased near the sideline on a play early in the second quarter, but Cowboys cornerback Stephon Gilmore made the interception.

“We dug a hole for ourselves early on,” Jones lamented. “But it’s about getting back on the right page, executing, finding a way to breakthrough, make some plays and get it going back in the right direction. We didn’t do that when we needed to so yeah, we’ve got to be better, got to be able to bounce back and right the ship.”

Despite the blowout, Daboll said it was his plan to have Jones on the field until nearly the end of the game. Backup Tyrod Taylor entered at quarterback in the final series.

Notes & quotes: Daboll said left tackle Andrew Thomas, one of the Giants most indispensable players, was getting imaging done on Monday. He indicated that Thomas had a hamstring issue during the game. The results, Daboll said, would be available Wednesday… Kicker Graham Gano, who signed a new a three-year extension for $16.5 million, had X-rays on his calf, Daboll said. The real kicker (pun intended) is that around $11.3 million of the deal is fully guaranteed, with nearly $2 million more in injury guarantees… Daboll said rookie Deonte Banks, who was cramping during the game, was trending positiviely, and tight end Darren Waller, added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring issue, was fine.